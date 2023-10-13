José Luis Salmerón, Spanish researcher who has applied quantum computing in the healthcare field.

Sergio Boixo, from Google’s Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) research group, says that “quantum computing is in its infancy.” The youth of this technology makes it difficult to know what it will become when it grows up, but that does not prevent it from beginning to excel in some aspects. Jose Luis Salmeron, director of the Data Science Lab at the Cunef University, associate researcher at the Autonomous University of Chile and principal data scientist at Capgemini, has put it to the test with the thyroid surgery team at the Sagunto Hospital (Valencia) and has applied quantum computing to the prediction of postoperative sequelae. It’s not the first time. This technology has been applied in healthcare management and McGill University (Canada) has launched the project Cardio-Twin for risk detection, through digital twins, for women. Quantum computing goes to the doctor to lend a hand.

“Doctors know basic statistics and have a lot of data at their disposal. The Sagunto Hospital team wanted to anticipate the generation of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing thyroid surgery. “I proposed a highly reliable prediction with a variational quantum circuit and we achieved an accuracy of 92%, much more than what is achieved with conventional techniques,” says Salmerón, who has published the results in Mathematics together with the surgeon from the Valencian center Isabel Fernández-Palop and her team.

Salmerón, included by Elsevier and Stanford University in the latest list of the most cited scientistshas resorted to an algorithm based on new computer systems that takes hormonal levels as input to, based on calculations and quantum gates, train the results and predict whether or not a patient will have hypocalcemia, the most frequent complication. after a thyroidectomy for cancer.

“The circuit is not physical, but logical, that is, it is a circuit in a computer. There are times when we do make quantum sensors for certain things, but in this case it was a variational programmed circuit,” explains Salmerón. The scientist admits that most quantum research is carried out in the field of theoretical physics. But he likes to “ground things” and tries to work on practical applications.

The same publication collected a research with McGill University to use fuzzy cognitive maps (graphs of causal relationships for the study of effects and alternatives) with a quantum learning algorithm with the aim of assisting in the early detection of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and classifying the severity of the disease at six different levels. The results improve and streamline health care for patients.

“Early diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis is very important to prevent the progression of the disease. However, it is a complicated task for general practitioners due to the wide spectrum of symptoms and the progressive changes of the disease over time,” explains Salmerón in a work published in Neurocomputing. A test of these models at Shohada University Hospital in Iran yielded a tool accuracy of 90%.

These methods have also been used in the planning of the radiotherapy treatmentwhere cognitive maps have demonstrated their usefulness in better human decision making.

“These systems allow us to optimize service provision and improve treatments. If, in the case of hypocalcemia, the doctor knows the patient is going to suffer from it, he or she can start treatment earlier and minimize the impact. And, in addition, it also helps in the planning of medical services. The patient wins because there is early detection of any disease and the clinical centers win because they are able to optimize resources,” explains Salmerón.

There is no model, no matter how quantum, that can be used in all pathologies. “Each one needs an algorithm or the data processing may vary. Every problem needs a specific solution. We can use a quantum circuit, but it will not be the same for all cases,” he says.

But the field is wide. “There are many potential applications that fit quantum computing because they are fundamentally quantum in nature. The interaction of molecules with biological entities within the body is fundamentally quantum mechanical and, in some cases, is very difficult to model using conventional computers. With quantum, however, we will be able to simulate the underlying quantum behavior with unprecedented precision,” he says. Sam Genway, Capgemini Quantum Lab.

“First quantum therapy”

This is the case of research published in Nature Nanotechnology which has used electrically charged molecules to trigger the self-destruction of cancer cells in difficult-to-treat brain tumors and which could be applied by spray or injection during surgery. Researchers believe this is the “first quantum therapy.”

“Cancer cells succumb to the intricate dance of electrons, orchestrated by the enchanting world of quantum biology. By precisely modulating biological quantum electron tunneling, the ingenious nanoparticles create a symphony of electrical signals that trigger the natural self-destruct mechanism of cancer cells,” explains lead researcher Frankie Rawson.

Ruman Rahman, co-author of the study, adds: “This research shows the possibilities that quantum therapy presents as a new technology to communicate with biology. “The fusion of quantum bioelectronics and medicine brings us one step closer to a new treatment paradigm.”

The potential of this emerging technology has been demonstrated by scientists at the University of Sydney by using, for the first time, a quantum computer to design and directly observe a critical process in chemical reactions slowed down 100 billion times. The main author of the research, published in Nature Chemistry. Vanessa Olaya Agudelo explains: “By understanding these basic processes within and between molecules we can open a new world of possibilities in materials science, drug design or solar energy harvesting.”

And it can also open new doors to the study of the human genome due to its potential ability to read DNA sequences quickly and reliably and apply the results in, for example, a personalized chemotherapy treatment. In a study recently published in Journal of Physical Chemistry B, The researchers used quantum computing to distinguish adenosine from the other three nucleotide molecules.

“Using a quantum circuit, we show how to detect a nucleotide from just the measurement data of a single molecule,” explains Masateru Taniguchi, lead author of the study. “This is the first time a quantum computer has been linked to measurement data for a single molecule and demonstrates the feasibility of using quantum computers in genome analysis.”

Another example of the use of this new technology are devices that record nerve impulses to control artificial limbs. “The quantum sensors we are creating in medical technology fit perfectly with our philosophy: invented for life,” says Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of directors of Bosch, a company also involved in this field. For the first time, according to this company, contactless early detection of atrial fibrillation is also within reach to prevent one of the causes of fatal strokes, heart failure and dementia.

