The Mobile World Congress (MWC) that on Monday opens its doors in Barcelona foresees astonishing the more than 100,000 expected visitors and the 2,700 exhibitors with the first cases of quantum computing applied to business. However, contributing and sound investments will continue to bet on technologies as accelerated as generative artificial intelligence (Genai), ahead of the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G Stand Alone connectivity. The conclusion follows from the reimaging industry futures studio of EY to which the electoral.es has had access, where it is pointed out that the business investment maintains a solid growth rate, where the games in Genai grew last year the 47% year -on -year, compared to 43% of the previous year.

Internet developments (IoT) also recur 43%, ten percentage points more than 5G applications, of 33%. The same study underlines the need for information and communications technology suppliers (ICT) to adapt their strategies to effectively accompany companies in their digital transformation process. That is, it is no longer enough to increase resources in these technologies, but the time has come to put them intensely to work.

Ignacio Isasa, responsible partner of Digital Technology Consulting of EY, It indicates that this MWC 2025 will confirm that “companies are redefining the way they interact with technology and among themselves. The growing investment in generative artificial intelligence, IoT and 5G reflects not only the evolution of the technological panorama, but also the need to integrate these innovations in more sophisticated and connected business strategies.” The same expert also provides that the MWC will be consolidated as a key space for companies not only to present their technological advances, but also explore their integration to develop more complete and strategic solutions.

The debate will revolve around the creation of interconnected ecosystems that promote efficiency, sustainability and inclusion, laying the bases of a more cohesive and accessible digital future. “Ey report points out that the 5G investments made by Asia-Pacific companies are shortening distances with the companies of America. Of the eight technologies that tracks the survey of the consultant, five of them enjoy. High levels of investment, led by 5g, IoT and quantum computing. Last year, 18% considered it irrelevant, but this figure has dropped to 14% in 2025.

Sustainability factors weigh more and more in decisions about investments to undertake in emerging technologies. Now, Organizations are more sensitive on the decarbonization agendaand data centers are an area of ​​low environmental, social and governance (ESG) awareness. Three quarters of companies recognize the need to harmonize their technological and sustainability strategies, and this imperative also influences the selection of suppliers. ”

American leadership

The report perceives that the US leads the global investment in 5G, but European and Asia-Pacific companies are shortening distances as private networks trigger demand. The general 5G investment prospects for the next three years remain positive, reflecting the continuous appetite of companies by advanced network solutions.

At the same time, many countries are preparing For 5G SA releases and the arrival of 5g Advancedwhich will pave the way for more sophisticated business solutions that offer an ultra -ability.

In addition, all sectors have raised their investments in 5G and IoT in interannual terms, except financial and technological services, which suffered a slight decrease in IoT investment. Health care raised its bet in IoT, with rebounds of 10% year -on -year, followed by the energy sector, with an increase of 6%.