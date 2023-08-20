Sunday, August 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Quantum Computers | “We are the only one who can deliver it” – Pitäjänmäki is home to a company without which quantum computers would not work.

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Quantum Computers | “We are the only one who can deliver it” – Pitäjänmäki is home to a company without which quantum computers would not work.

In the industrial area in Helsinki, devices are being built without which quantum computers would not work. Only two of them have been produced. In this story, we take a peek inside another.

Elina Lappalainen HS

| Updated

Picture: Johanna Erjonsalo / HS

BIn Elsing’s Pitäjänmäki, in the industrial area, there is a rather modest red brick building on the outside. Something big has been developed and built inside it, literally.

In the factory hall, in the middle of the equipment, there is a closet-sized doll. Its name is Kide, and it weighs seven tons. And it costs millions of euros.

#Quantum #Computers #deliver #Pitäjänmäki #home #company #quantum #computers #work

See also  Ice hockey | Jokerit assembles a tough Mestis team, four new players joined the team
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP, LIVE Austrian race: Bagnaia for the breakaway | FormulaPassion

MotoGP, LIVE Austrian race: Bagnaia for the breakaway | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result