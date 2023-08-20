Quantum Computers | “We are the only one who can deliver it” – Pitäjänmäki is home to a company without which quantum computers would not work.

In the industrial area in Helsinki, devices are being built without which quantum computers would not work. Only two of them have been produced. In this story, we take a peek inside another.

Elina Lappalainen HS

19.8. 2:00 am | Updated 10:24 am

BIn Elsing’s Pitäjänmäki, in the industrial area, there is a rather modest red brick building on the outside. Something big has been developed and built inside it, literally.

In the factory hall, in the middle of the equipment, there is a closet-sized doll. Its name is Kide, and it weighs seven tons. And it costs millions of euros.