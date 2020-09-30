Quantum computers The measuring device of Finnish researchers would fit inside a bacterium – can read the cubits of a quantum computer

The bolometer at Aalto University and VTT is a hundred times faster than the previous one.

Aalto University and researchers at the Technology Research Center VTT have developed a new, more accurate radiation detector.

The nano-sized detector, called a bolometer, is a hundred times faster than its predecessor. Therefore, the detector can be used in quantum computers to read the data of the cubits, i.e. the computing parts of quantum computers.

The bolometer is so small that it can fit inside a bacterium. The study was reported by the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday. The study can also be read from here.

A new kind the detector is based on graphene, which is a state of one atomic layer of carbon thick.

The graphene film absorbs heat very poorly, which allows it to detect extremely weak heat radiation.

A measuring device made of graphene is fast, as it detects changes in less than a microsecond, that is, a millionth of a second.

The new bolometer is a hundred times faster than the previous device in the same group, which was made of gold palladium.

“The new radiation detector is so accurate that it would seem sufficient for its use in quantum computers,” commented Professor Aalto University’s Director of Quantum Computing and Equipment Research. Mikko Möttönen.

The operation of the detector is described below video. The performance of the bolometer now developed can probably be further improved.

The bolometer is placed on a freezing level which is cooled to one-thousandth of a degree from absolute zero.­

In quantum computers, a bolometer would be used to read cubits that do quantum computation. That’s where timing is important.

Cubits are small metallic islets on the surface of a silicon chip that create an electrical trap on charge where a photon can be trapped.

If a cubit has a photon, its state can be thought of as one. If there is no photon, the cubit can be thought of as zero.

Due to the quantum nature of Kubit, both states can exist at the same time during computation.

So the photon is both trapped and not.

If if the state of the kubit were read in the middle of delivery, it would force the state of the kubit to either state. This would ruin the calculation.

After the calculation, the cubit can instead be in either state, either charged with a photon or without a charge, in computer language as one or zero.

Then the qubit must be read as soon as possible, in microseconds, before it loses any potential energy of its own time.

The reading is done by conducting electricity to the cubit. The electrified cubit radiates, and the bolometer measures the heat of the radiation.

From the amount of radiation, the bolometer can read whether the cubit was zero or one at the time of reading. From this one can still see the result of the calculation.

On more complex quantum computers with multiple cubits, they can all be read on their own bolometers.

Alternatively, the cubits can be tuned to different frequencies, allowing one bolometer to read several at a time.

Fast Bolometers would be one part of more accurate quantum computers, which are also still in the design stage.

In them, the operation of the actual counting cubits would be monitored by separate backup cubits.

Periodically reading the status of these verification bits while the invoice is still in progress could ensure that the calculation is correct.