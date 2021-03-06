D.he University of the Bundeswehr is currently expanding its quantum computer hub in Munich. The Fraunhofer Society plans to put the first universal quantum computers into operation this year. And the federal government has made two billion euros available as start-up funding as part of its Covid-19 economic aid, so that the quantum computer can find its way into everyday high-performance computing without frictional losses. That would be a quantum leap in the computer world if we didn’t know that it is only a tiny step in purely physical terms.

The demand for quantum computing is growing. Experts at the financial services provider Morgan Stanley are forecasting annual sales of nine billion euros by 2025. From the outside, the situation on the quantum computer market looks confusing. Also because the developers of quantum computers operate their projects in strict secrecy. But they like to give out one message: The manufacturers of quantum computers have full order books. Just recently, D-Wave was able to deliver half a dozen quantum computers to the military and research institutions.

IBM and Google have been racing for a long time to see who can make more quantum bits (qubits) available in a shorter time. The Chinese Internet company is catching up with development. Its development engineers have set their sights on the limit of 127 quantum bits. Nobody knows at the moment whether it can be cracked this year. IBM has even announced a quantum computer with 433 qubits for 2022.

The decisive factor is the quality of the quantum bits

The computing power of quantum computers doubles with every quantum bit. That is why the race for the computer with the most qubits is exciting. “However, the number of qubits is not a good size to compare the performance of the systems,” explains Heike Riel, head of quantum computer development at the IBM research laboratory in Rüschlikon, Switzerland.

For one, there are different types of quantum computers. The developers differentiate universal quantum computers from quantum annealers, which were developed for very specific tasks. With the universal quantum computers, too, we are dealing with different implementations.



Fit for qubit applications: quantum computers in the data center

“The quantum volume is more meaningful in comparison because you can see how much quantum computing you can do with a particular implementation,” explains Riel. The decisive factor is the quality of the quantum bits. This includes, for example, the time that a quantum system remains stable in order to be able to calculate; this is called coherence time. The number of quantum bits that can be connected to one another is also included in the calculation of the quantum volume. In order to keep the error rates as low as possible, the background noise in the quantum bits must be eliminated. The developers also refer to this background noise as noise.

Vibration-free and under vacuum conditions

Quantum computers have been providing satisfactory results in the laboratory for a number of years. However, a great deal of effort is made there to shield the fragile quanta from harmful environmental influences. Vibration-free and under vacuum conditions, the qubits are cooled down to almost absolute zero in so-called cryostats. Under such conditions, quantum computers are very stable. The number of industrial applications has multiplied in recent years. Economists, for example, have their risk analyzes performed on quantum computers. They are also particularly good at calculating the properties of materials. Such applications are in great demand in aircraft construction, medicine and the automotive industry.