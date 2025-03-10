Quantum chips: Large companies engage in a war for Qubits. In full career For quantum computers, Google presented last December Willowa new processor that (according to the company) will reduce the old problem of Failure tolerance (See below).

A few weeks later, the answer came from Microsoftwith his Majorana 1 Finally, it was the turn of Amazonwhich revealed OLELOTa quantum chip based on the calls Qubits As a cat that, here, was presented as the device capable of paving the way to quantum computers tolerant of errors. In short, a fierce competition. “Quantum computers could solve irresoluble problems for current computers,” he explained Paolo de Nataledirector of National Optics Institute of the National Research Council (Ino-CNR) and project coordinator I-PHOQSa network of research infrastructure financed by the PNR which connects excellent facilities in the fields of photonics, nanotechnology and quantum technologies.

It is a sector that has acquired great importance and has become strategic: while until a few years ago research in this field was only basic, today it has expanded a lot and implies not only the largest technological companies in the world, but also many smaller companies, both public and private. For the European Union, it is an emblematic project, that is, of the utmost importance; Think that The only other emblematic projects in the EU have been those related to the human brain and graphene development.

Quantum chips proof of errors

But let’s go back to quantum chips. The field of competition gameas we said, it refers to the question of Errorscentral and inescapable in the development of a really functional quantum processor and, above all, useful. Quantum information (explains Natale) is by nature extremely fragilesince any external interference or noise destroys it irreversibly. Therefore, a quantum computer must be as protected as possible in the outside world and error proof, that is, endowed with a certain tolerance to errors and a mechanism for error correction. “The very complex Scientific and Technological Challenge It consists precisely of building a chip as immune as possible to errors: Google, Microsoft and Amazon (but not only those) have tried different approaches To achieve it. All quantum chips that have just been presented are based on superconductor technology: naturally, being a research field in which competition is so fierce and the investments (and expectations) so high, companies have not released all the details of their devices. We can only comment what we know“

Willow, Google’s domestic chip

Let’s start with Willow, the last Google chip. The great g approach, explains Natale, is try to exponentially reduce errors by increasing the number of Qubits usedan approach backed by the results of an experiment previously carried out by the same researchers, in which a processor with 49 QBITS managed to reduce errors more efficiently than any previous attempt. Willow Use 105 Qubits Superconductorsand was tested In a mathematical problem (Random circuit sampling, a standard performance test of a processor) that resolved in less than five minutes, compared to the 10 septillions of years – a time greater than the age of the universe – that would need a classical supercomputer.

Microsoft and their majorana 1

We arrive in Majorana 1, the quantum chip of Microsoft that bears the name of the Italian physicist Ettore Majorana. This device, “the expert tells us,” is based on a completely different architecture from the others, that of the calls Qubits Topological Basically, electrons are ‘protected’ with calls Quasiparticles of Majorana [de ahí el nombre del chip, ed.]an entity theorized by Majorana in the 30s and observed experimentally only. Topological qubits are intrinsically more robust because quantum information is distributed throughout the material and is less prone to local disturbances.

Ocelot, the great Amazon cat

Ocelot, the first quantum chip developed by Amazon Web Servicesit is a call -based device Qubits of cat, or Qubits of Schrödinger, which exploit the phenomenon of quantum overlap (The same one that underlies the famous Schrödinger paradox, in which a cat is “alive” and “dead” at the same time (name ocellot is a clear reference to the cat) to stabilize the information and reduce the correction of errors. According to Amazon, the use of Qubits of cat would reduce the number of Qubits necessary for correction, increasing the global efficiency of the system.

The problem of scalability

However, in addition to the problem of the correction of errors, De Natale stresses that these companies (and others) will also have to deal with the complex question of the scalability of the devices, that is, how to guarantee its operation by increasing the number of Qubits For calculation. It must also be taken into account that, in addition to superconductors, there are other interesting approaches: “In Europe, many are working on a technology based on ions“concludes the scientist,” and another based on neutral iterium atomsboth with a promising potential. It is a time, in short, of great boiling. An entire supply chain is being built that will have important industrial, economic and social repercussions. “

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.