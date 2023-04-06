Apparently Quantum Break not only abandoned the Xbox Game Pass catalog but it was removed from sale also on Steam and the Microsoft Store for PC and the Xbox Store.

At the moment it is Steam page that that of the Microsoft Store they are still active, but in both cases the option to purchase has been removed. The release of Quantum Break from the Xbox Game Pass catalog had previously been announced, with Microsoft however reassuring users that it is a temporary removal due to “licensing issues” and that it is working to bring the title back of Remedy in the catalog as soon as possible.

Probably the rights of one or more licenses have expired and therefore for the moment the game has also been blocked in digital stores, with the hope that everything will return to normal within a short time.

In any case, those who had purchased Quantum Break in the past can still download the title from their platform’s library and play it safely, given that only new purchases have been blocked.