Sam Lake, creative director and screenwriter of Remedy, clarified an aspect related to the so-called Remedy Connected Universereporting that Quantum Break and Max Payne are not part of it and therefore they are found outside the plans current company.

This puts to rest the theories that would like some connections between the games in question, such as the fact that Mr. Door of Alan Wake could it be Quantum Break’s Martin Hatch, or that there are other connections beyond simple easter eggs positioned for fans but without narrative weight.

“The simplest and clearest answer is that, of our past games, Max Payne and Quantum Break are not part of the Remedy Connected Universeare not part of our plans,” said Sam Lake, answering the question about possible connections very directly.