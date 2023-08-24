Sam Lake, creative director and screenwriter of Remedy, clarified an aspect related to the so-called Remedy Connected Universereporting that Quantum Break and Max Payne are not part of it and therefore they are found outside the plans current company.
This puts to rest the theories that would like some connections between the games in question, such as the fact that Mr. Door of Alan Wake could it be Quantum Break’s Martin Hatch, or that there are other connections beyond simple easter eggs positioned for fans but without narrative weight.
“The simplest and clearest answer is that, of our past games, Max Payne and Quantum Break are not part of the Remedy Connected Universeare not part of our plans,” said Sam Lake, answering the question about possible connections very directly.
The Remedy Connected Universe
The Remedy Connected Universe is a sort of narrative construct that aims to put together different video game worlds created by Remedy, which apparently, however, are limited only to those of Control and Alan Wake, whose connections had already been made explicit above all through the expansion Control’s AWE.
“That said, purely speculative and from an easter egg perspective, I love the idea of allowing our audience to create theories about it, I don’t want to destroy these ideas, we want to leave room for questions and possibilities for particular answers I think that’s a big part of the fun,” Lake added.
However, this seems to clearly exclude Quantum Break and Max Payne from future developments of Remedy, both evidently confined to the past. As for the second, at least the reworking with Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake is expected, while for a return in any form of Quantum Break there is no news. Meanwhile, we recently saw a new gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2023.
