Quantum Break remained stuck in the first chapter, having been a rather self-contained title, but given that Remedy is reviving some series from the past, someone has launched the idea of ​​a following for the game, finding the enthusiastic support from Shawn Ashmoreactor who plays the protagonist Jack Joyce.

On the other hand, remedy has also recently taken over Alan Wake, with the development of Alan Wake 2 currently underway, therefore a revision of Quantum Break, an action adventure released in 2016 on PC and Xbox One, which is also at the center of considerable experimentation, could not be excluded on the hybridization between TV series and video game.

Earlier today, Windows Central reporter/insider Jez Corden tweeted “Bring Quantum Break back!” Finding many positive responses to the idea, among which stands out in particular that of Shawn Ashmore, an actor who played the protagonist Jack Joyce both in the flesh in the TV series-style sections and in motion capture and on which the character is modeled .

Ashmore replied “I’m in!” Also mentioning the official Xbox account on the matter, as well as having also responded positively to a sort of survey also launched on Twitter on a relaunch of the franchise. We do not know, at the moment, if the Canadian actor (who also took part in the X-Men film saga and we have also recently seen in the series The Boys) knows something that has not yet been announced about Quantum Break 2 or is simply an impromptu idea of ​​his, but the question is interesting.

Considering the fervent activity of Remedy and also the desire to recover their franchises with projects such as Alan Wake 2 and Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, it is not excluded that Quantum Break could also return to the scene, although even in this case there could be half the green light from Microsoft to carry out such a project. In any case, the game is still very interesting and somewhat up to date even technically, playable through the backwards compatibility of Xbox Series X | S.