A team of scientists has managed to simplify the process of connecting in a laboratory two particles through quantum interlocation in an extended network, with the help of an artificial intelligence model (AI). Experiments similar to this are considered as the bases of the quantum Internet of the future and the interconnection of quantum machines.

The ABC of quantum and the Internet of the future

The reality at subatomic levels, in the words of Albert Einstein, is “creepy.” It is of a granular nature, an elegant term to say that everything is composed of discrete units or points. In addition, particle behavior is completely different from the world of classical physics; For example, at the same time they act as waves and as particles, depending on the way they observe, they can have multiple states at the same time, they relate through their quantum angular momentum (spin) and, even more strange, can be intertwined with each other.

The quantum interlacing “is the idea that the particles of the same origin, which were once connected, always remain connected”, NASA affirms. If an element changes its status, another one with which it was linked will also change, regardless of distance. Physicists usually use a two -coins metaphor to explain the phenomenon. If one currency was intertwined with another, both would always have the same result when they are launched.

As this change of state between two linked particles is instantaneous, regardless of distance, there is an army of scientists trying to use it a form of communication without barriers and teleporting information. Experiments to form a quantum information network are not exactly new. But now the main barrier of this shipping system has been located: there is a problem with the particles that have not interacted each other before.

How to intertwine particles that have never been seen

The theory says that two particles are intertwined regardless of space. Those who aspire to use it for communication purposes have found difficulties for it. Only particles that have interacted before can experience quantum interlays. This assumes that, first, the particles must be linked to laboratories and then transported to their final destinations. The process is not only impractical, it is full of risks that compromise the teleportation of quantum information.

There is a solution that seems taken from a romance novel. Scientists have learned to exchange the intertwining of the particles, using more of these, mixing them with each other and separating them through intervention. The process is also conceptually similar to a traditional network, with entries, nodes and exits.

The theory is extensive, but it can be summarized. Imagine two pairs of intertwined particles AB and CD. The goal is to be linked to D, although neither of them has interacted before. The technique of quantum interlacing exchange measures the intertwining of A, B, C and D, and Cancela B and C. Consequently, A and D are now linked.

Simplify the exchange of intertation

The technology that allows particle intertwining is still in its beginnings. In addition, processes such as the exchange of intertwining are complex, expensive and complicated. They are not yet functional for daily life. Science works to simplify the sending of information, in the same way that it simplified the use of the Internet.

And arrived here, is where the new achievement of Kai Wang and his team of scientists enters. They used Pytheus, an AI tool specifically designed to be used in optical quantum physics experiments, to find a simpler way to get intertwining, and thus make a particle A linked to D even if they have never been connected before.

According to his study, published in the magazine Physical Review Journals, They trained a neuronal network with a data set to learn the physics of optical experiments. Pytheus found a way to reduce the technical requirements to get the intertwining.

“Our alternative process to generate intertwining between two particles that never interact has applications in quantum communication in particular, specifically in the reduction of resources requirements to implement complex quantum networks of multiple nodes. Here a generalization of this technique is demonstrated that can further reduce the number of particles necessary for the exchange of multipar intertation,” concludes the work.