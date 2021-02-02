It’s official, Quantic Dream opens studio in Canada, and departs from its previous exclusivity agreements to be completely a multiplatform studio. The truth is that Quantic Dream was never a first party studio, despite its deep association with the PlayStation brand since the release of Heavy Rain in 2010. Their breakup began with the release of their most beloved games on PC. And with his new studio in Montreal, it looks like he could expand to more platforms.
Quantic Dream is the studio behind AAA narrative adventures like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. He has long been one of the most famous video game developers in France. Now, Quantic Dream opens a studio, and they are expanding to North America with the announcement that their new studio will be in Montreal, Canada. These plans come from 2020, so we begin to see their realities.
Quantic Dream opens studio in Canada in a new movement as a multiplatform company
The studio was founded by David Cage in 1997, and the truth is that Quantic Dream has made a name for itself with graphically sophisticated and story-driven titles, his most recent work being Detroit: Become Human. Quantic Dream opens a studio and they have already chosen a head with an interesting career. This is Square Enix Montreal founder and Eidos Montreal alumnus Stéphane D’Astous, who has been appointed as CEO of the new location.
Yohan Cazaux, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lead Project Designer, will also be joining as Game Director for a new, unannounced project in development at Quantic Dream. We hope to receive new news, and that perhaps your next games in addition to being on PC are also on Xbox. Especially after Cage’s words on Xbox Series X advantage over PS5.
