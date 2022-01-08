Quantic Dream would be working on a fantasy game triple A based on demo Dark Sorcerer, according to what was reported by a leaker who speaks of a technically more sophisticated project than Star Wars Eclipse.

Announced with a trailer at TGA 2021, Star Wars Eclipse would therefore not be the only title that the French team is developing, in this case at the Paris headquarters and once again with David Cage as the author.

Remember The Dark Sorcerer demo for PS4? Find the video below to refresh your memory, but the point is another: according to the leaker, the studio saw potential in it and decided to start from there to make an entire game with a medieval fantasy setting.

We are talking about a humorous, cross-gen experience (but that could change between now and launch) for PC and consoles, with a focus on interactive storytelling and above all on a non-linear history, written as said by Cage.

The only drawback, as for the aforementioned Star Wars Eclipse: apparently Quantic Dream has difficulty hiring developers who want to take care of the project, therefore the processing times could expand.