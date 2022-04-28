David Cage, Guillaume De Fondaumiere and the rest of the team Quantic Dream shared a statement stating that the company is committed to cultivating a respectful, welcoming and supportive studio.

Below is the entire declaration:

As we approach our 25th anniversary celebration, which will take place next month, at Quantic Dream we have made it our priority to ensure that our studio culture remains supportive, safe and respectful of all.

We would like to share some facts and actions we have taken to promote our commitment to cultivate a respectful, welcoming and supportive study:

We are partnering with an LGBTQIA + organization for advice on authentic portrayal of LGBTQIA + characters, stories and themes in our games. Training and brainstorming sessions have already started.

Quantic Dream is committed to the Diversity Charter promoted by the French organizations SNJV and SELL, the government agencies DGE and CNC.

We have also included LGBTQIA + representatives to ensure that different voices and authentic representation are present in everything we do, and that a diversity of viewpoints is represented in the study at every level.

We have and will continue to hire and encourage diverse talent, including within our writing staff, to make sure we reflect the diversity of our audience and the games we want to create.

Employees of the LGBTQIA + community have been present in the studio since its creation. Many have a company seniority of ten years or more, occupying all positions and levels of responsibility.

We are welcoming a DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) leader to the team, with a specific budget dedicated to DEI initiatives.

More than 50% of our executives are women, including our production managers, our vice president of marketing, our director of sales, our director of communications, our director of human resources, many project managers, manufacturers and department heads . Our Equity Score (assessed by the French government) shows salary equity and equal treatment between women and men.

Internal processes allow any employee to report problems in the workplace anonymously through non-executive staff. Several channels, including dedicated digital spaces, are available to express themselves, share ideas and voice concerns. Anonymous surveys are also conducted regularly on our team by independent third-party human resources companies, so that anyone can freely express their opinion or concern.

To ensure that our core values ​​and beliefs are clear and represented, we will continue to expand, make our workplace a safer environment, and further support communities and our own team here at Quantic Dream.