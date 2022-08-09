David Cage he always fought for his studio when he responded to allegations that Quantic Dream has an unhealthy and inappropriate work culture. You previously described the allegations as a “smear campaign”. Cage has now responded once again via an interview with Edge magazine, which gave an in-depth opportunity to talk about the allegations.

“I don’t think we had an aggressive attitude“he told Edge.”When you are accused of things that go against everything you believe in, everything you have done in your life hurts. It went beyond just attacking the studio. Of course, like any human organization, we are by no means perfect. But are we the kind of studio that has been described? Our employees have said several times: it is not true. Can we improve? Yes. Have we made mistakes in the past? Probably. We have been so hurt by specific allegations that we know they are wrong or false, that we have had to defend ourselves. We wanted people to listen to our voice“.

In March 2018, French print media Canard PC, Le Monde and Mediapart published reports that Quantic Dream’s work culture included crunch, abusive language, pornography use, among other alleged toxic elements. One apparent incident includes an employee who photoshopped a colleague’s image onto the bodies of Nazis and half-naked women. The firm went on to issue a statement claiming it remained “supportive, safe and respectful to all.”

David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière have taken a libel action against French publications. They successfully sued Le Monde for defamation, as she was unable to prove aspects of her reports without disclosing her sources. However, Quantic Dream has lost several defamation lawsuits against Mediapart and Le Monde.

In the Edge interview, Cage said the Nazi and nude images mentioned above were “unacceptable” and that the situation was resolved in less than two hours. “I don’t think we’ve ever been a toxic company. We have never had these horrible values“, has continued. “From the beginning, 25 years ago, the company has always been based on the humanist values ​​of inclusiveness. We have always supported diversity. You can see it through the games we make“.

Quantic Dream’s next game is Star Wars Eclipse, but the Edge interview also reported that the studio is working on more projects, so we can perhaps expect another announcement in the not too distant future.

Source: Eurogamer