Besides Star Wars Eclipse, the new narrative action-adventure game from the creators of Heavy Rain And Detroit: Become Human, reportedly, Quantic Dream he would be working on a second unannounced project. At least, this is what ensures a recent leak on the French studio which, since the end of its association with PlayStation, has decided to focus on the cross-platform field.

According to this leaker, a well-known source regarding the Quantic Dream leaks, it would be a cross-gen AAA game that would be under development by the main team of the French studio, based in Paris. There isn’t much more information about it, other than the fact that the leaker doesn’t dare to assure it is a medieval fantasy project leaked long ago.

This way Quantic Dream would have two games in hand for the next few years, although neither has a clear or approximate launch date. The fact that this is a cross-gen game has made many people turn up their noses, as PS4 and Xbox One will inevitably be set aside over time to make room for pure and true next-gen.

Quantic Dream is working on a AAA cross-gen project, the main team is in Paris. I don’t know if it’s the Medieval Fantasy project but here is the info. – AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 5, 2022

I doubt that Star Wars: Eclipse will be Quantic Dream’s next game, honestly. They’ve been working on a mobile game since at least 2019 and a second AAA project since Detroit was released. So, no new game until 2025/2026? – AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 5, 2022

As always, remember to take this news with due precautions as it is a simple rumor. For sure there is that Star Wars Eclipse will be the new Quantic Dream game that will arrive on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.