Quanter, the Software Project Estimate Platform with IAG developed by LEDAMC, presents its new functionality of improvement of generative artificial intelligence, which allows optimizing the quality and precision of estimates from the initial phase of the project.

This new functionality complements the intelligent estimation of Quanter, which integrates a LLM model (Large Language Model) to obtain faster and more precise estimates through the automatic measurement of the IAG. The improvement of requirements takes advantage of artificial intelligence capabilities to perform a complete analysis of user requirements or stories before proceeding to their estimate. Once the requirements in natural language are introduced, Quanter proposes a new version with improvements based on best practices and standards of the industry or following the own client defined rules, ensuring that they are clear, complete and aligned with their work methodology.

“The quality of an estimate depends largely on the clarity of the requirements. With this new functionality, we achieve that the equipment works with better defined requirements without additional effort, which directly impacts the accuracy of their estimates and the efficiency of their projects,” explains Dacil Castelo, CEO of Quanter and LEDAMC.

The necessary change in project planning

For years the industry has dealt with descriptions of ambiguous, incomplete or poorly structured requirements. Poor quality in the writing of the requirements that affected estimates: erroneous calculations, endless revision rounds and unnecessary costs. With this improvement, Quanter ends a problem that has affected software development for too long.

In addition, the improvement of quanter requirements is not limited to reformulating the text. His AI explains how each requirement has interpreted, raises relevant questions and justifies each suggested improvement, offering a valuable context for the teams to understand why the changes benefit the project and how they impact the final estimate.

This innovation thus eliminates uncertainty in project planning, facilitating equipment working with more precise information from the first moment. But its added value goes beyond the estimate. The improved requirements can be exported to other tools such as Gira, which are synchronized with Quanter, or download them in a file for use in different environments, ensuring that the project documentation is precise and reusable.

Less errors and more confidence in each estimate

“We saw that there was a great gap between how the teams expressed their requirements and how they translated into estimates. And with the artificial intelligence integrated in Quanter we have managed to close it, obtaining better requirements than the intelligent estimation of Quanter also processes with greater precision, “says Dacil Castelo.

Thanks to these advances in Quanter, development managers and development teams can optimize times, minimize errors and ensure that their estimates reflect more fidelity the necessary real effort.

The functionality is now available for Quanter users and is natively integrated into its platform, without the need for additional configuration.