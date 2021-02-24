THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 09:09



The Library Cooperation Council, dependent on the Ministry of Culture, has awarded the quality seal to the project ‘Building bridges with Easy Reading: social inclusion project in the Municipal Network of Libraries of Murcia’. The Network is recognized in the category of Public Libraries with more than 10,000 inhabitants for an initiative that aims to bring reading to groups and people who, for different reasons, have permanent or transitory reading difficulties. The initiative is materialized with the acquisition of easy-to-read books, or the launch of easy-reading clubs for people with disabilities and groups with difficulty or older.