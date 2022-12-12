Metropolitan cities in decline: Milan 8th place, Rome 31st, Turin 40th

The thirty-third edition of theinvestigation on quality of life of Sun 24 Hours: confirmed the leadership from Bolognafollowed on the podium by Bozen And Florence.

The 2022 edition gives space to the repercussions on the territory of the war in Ukraine, of the expensive energy, of inflation. THE 90 statistical indicators at the basis of the survey, 40 of which updated to 2022, present a series of innovations:

– two indicators on theinflation;

– a package of indicators on energy from renewable sources/energy redevelopments/energy consumption;

– the index of the electoral participation in the last political elections in September 2022;

– indices on quality of life for young people, children and the elderly;

– indices on quality of life for women;

– index on Urban ecosystem;

– Index on crime;

– Index on sportsmanship;

– Index on climate;

– IcityRank on digital cities.

Some historical indicators of the survey are confirmed:

– per capita added value;

– house prices and incidence of rents on the average declared income;

– youth entrepreneurship;

– young NEET;

– hours of ordinary Cig;

– accidents at work;

– index of air quality;

– motorization rate;

– index of litigation in the courts;

– mortality from road accidents;

– number of bars, restaurants, bookshops, gyms, holiday farms;

– reading index;

– urban green;

– ultra-fast broadband;

– municipal administrators under 40.

The provinces of Trentino Alto Adige remain firm in top tenwith Bolzano in second and Trento in fifth place. In Tuscany there are three provinces at the top of the ranking: in addition to Florencethe new entry Sienawhich comes in 4th place (+11 positions), e Pisa (+12 positions) in tenth place.

Between metropolitan cities, Milan – which in 2021 was in second position – remains in the top ten but falls to eighth placewhile Rome slip to 31st place (-18 positions). Cagliari up two positions (18th place), Genoa is in 27th place (lose only one position), Turin at 40th (-12 positions). On the bottom Naples (98th place, down eight places) e Palermo (88th place, + 7 positions).

Regarding the six areas into which the 90 indicators are divided, the podium sees at the top:

– for wealth and consumption Belluno, Bologna and Bolzano;

– for business and work Milan, Trieste and Rome;

– for demography, health and society Bologna, Modena and Rome;

– for environment and services Pisa, Siena and Aosta;

– for justice and security Oristano, Pordenone and Sondrio;

– for culture and leisure Florence, Trieste and Gorizia.

The index of the quality of life of women

The ranking also sees the new edition of theWomen’s Quality of Life Indexwhich summarizes 12 parameters.

To offer greater well-being for women is the province of Monza and Brianzafollowed by Treviso (winner of the first edition, in 2021) e Cagliari.

In particular, the figures relating to the inclusion of women in the world of work give impetus to the Lombardy province: Monza and Brianza has the lowest gender employment gap in Italy (equal to 7.1% against a national average of 19.4%), one of the highest female employment rates in the country (69%) and the record paid to female employees (75.3% of the theoretical maximum).

Furthermore, it is third behind Cagliari and Trento for life expectancy of women with 86.1 years (about four years more than Syracuse, last in this indicator).

