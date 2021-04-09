“Execution is the cemetery of judgments”. This is a prevailing phrase, reflecting the conviction of some, but certainly not in Dubai. We aspire to be a world leader in execution, and to translate the leadership’s ambitions to occupy a high position in the speed and quality of litigation.

And everyone must realize that the judicial dispute sometimes takes a long time, in light of the multiple stages of litigation, and the rivalry between litigants, and when the judgment reaches execution, people think that it took years, and this is a wrong belief, as the period for which the execution court must be held accountable is the one that follows the issuance of Judgment and opening the execution file.

As for our original role, which we do diligently upon receiving the requests, it is to investigate funds in various forms at home and abroad, and the speed of implementation is always associated with the presence of money, as this cannot be done in the absence of money.

The tasks entrusted to the execution court are large and varied, as it bears the responsibility for implementing all judgments issued by the real estate, commercial, civil and Sharia courts, and the Dubai Financial Center, as well as executive bonds, after obtaining a final ruling.

There are procedures that must be adhered to before booking a property or a car, such as advertising, then it can be put up for auction and its value is supplied.

In light of this great responsibility, the execution court was keen to overcome all obstacles facing clients or those sentenced to execution in their favor, as it was proactive in providing electronic and smart windows, so that the client would not bear the hardship of attending himself, in addition to providing its services through Al Adheed centers.

Once the request is submitted, the auditor reviews it, and if it fulfills all requirements, it is referred to the judge, who takes a decision within a period not exceeding three days, and the judges are keen to complete all requests referred to them in a shorter period, so that everyone is keen to achieve the best possible indicators. .

Based on all the previous introductions, the execution court was ready to deal with the Corona pandemic, as best it can be, as it has been dealing with the smart requests system since 2015, and it has received more than 99% of the requests according to this mechanism before the establishment of the court itself, so it had no problem. In the mechanism of action during the period of the pandemic, thanks to the digital infrastructure enjoyed by the Dubai Courts.

The commitment of the Dubai Execution Court to provide its services during the pandemic period with the same efficiency as it preceded it, is a reflection of our belief in the importance of its role as a fundamental pillar in developing judicial work, and upgrading it according to principles that take into account the indicators of international competitiveness, in order to enhance the state’s position globally in this sector and keep pace with the tremendous development Which is being witnessed in the UAE.

President of the Dubai execution court





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

