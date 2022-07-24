The quality of Dutch waters is poor, and water managers are extremely pessimistic about the chances of improvement.

Dutch waters must be of ‘sufficient quality’ by 2027, but water managers in the Netherlands do not expect that European target will be achieved. It is expected that in five years’ time only about 5 percent of the waters will be of the desired quality. In 2019, 1 percent of waters met all standards.

If the water quality targets are not met, Brussels can impose fines. There may also be consequences for the permitting of new activities if the water quality lags behind. The province of Noord-Brabant has already refused a license to a soft drink manufacturer to pump up groundwater. A comparison with the nitrogen crisis has already been made. Moreover, between 2015 and 2021, about two in three waters even experienced a decline. The rise in water temperature in particular leads to additional concerns.

This is apparent from data research by NRCbased on public data from the Water Information House, a government organization that maintains judgments and predictions about dozens of benchmarks for chemical, biological and ecological water quality. In the Netherlands, 745 waters (rivers, canals, lakes, ponds) fall under the so-called Water Framework Directive, a law that has been in force since 2000.

Stringent European standards

The pessimism of the water managers is fed by the strict assessment criteria from Brussels: all targets must be achieved, otherwise the water will score insufficiently. The decline is mainly in the scores on water temperature, water flora, concentrations of certain harmful substances, fish quality and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, according to the figures.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W), there is ‘hardly any actual deterioration in water quality’. The ministry attributes the observed decline to changing measurement methods, standards and ‘calamities and extreme weather conditions’. The Netherlands would therefore not run any additional risk of fines.

For the water boards, the decline is less of a paper reality. “We also see that decline, unfortunately. The pressure on the water system has only increased,” says Sander Mager, director at the Union of Water Boards and the Amstel, Gooi and Vecht water board. The increased drought in recent years plays a major role. And that problem will become more frequent. The KNMI wrote last year more frequent dry springs and summers.

In addition, the concentrations of chemical substances are a problem: waters already often do not meet the standards and the forecasts are bleak. “The chemical targets are mainly not achieved by yesterday’s problem substances,” says professor of ecology and expert chemical water quality Annemarie van Wezel (University of Amsterdam). “They are substances such as some fire retardants that are no longer allowed to be used, but that are still in the sediments and then leach into the waters.”

The water boards are more positive about other goals, such as fish quality, but a lot still needs to be done there too. Just over half of Dutch waters had the desired species richness of fish by 2021. This is expected to rise to 75 percent by 2027. Currently, 40% of the waters contain too much nitrogen. That will be an estimated one in four waters by 2027.

Achieving most of the goals is still possible, but requires “a strong commitment from all parties”, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment. An additional 1.5 billion euros has been set aside for the coming years to improve water quality. Reducing the pollution of agriculture and improving sewage treatment are, according to the ministry, ‘important tasks’ in recent years before the deadline.

