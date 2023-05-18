Genoese pesto, watch out for quality: the advice

Grocery shopping has become almost a feat not only for the cost of living but also for the difficulty in finding really quality food. The pesto sauce it is among the most popular sauces but it seems that to buy it packaged you need to make a careful selection. This is the conclusion she came to Other consumptionwhich conducted quality tests on 31 brands of Genovese perso sold in supermarkets and discouts, practically saving only 9.

Genoese pesto, the ranking of the best brands

Altronconsumo in his analysis he took into account the nutritional values ​​using the Nutriscore labeling system, ingredients and quantities on the basis of those regulated. In the ranking of the association in defense of consumers we do not find pesto alla genove of “good” or “excellent” quality but only of “medium quality”:

SELEX PESTO ALLA GENOVESE – Score 53 – Average price €0.32 per portion DE CECCO PESTO ALLA GENOVESE – Score 53 – Average price €0.32 per portion TASTE (MD) PESTO ALLA GENOVESE FIOR FIORE COOP PESTO GENOVESE FIORFIORE CARREFOUR CLASSIC PESTO WITH DOP GENOESE BASIL BARILLA PESTO GENOVESE BARILLA PESTO ALLA GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC THE TRAVELER GOURMET PESTO ALLA GENOVESE WITH DOP GENOVESE BASIL THE VIAGGIATOR GOURMET PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC WITH DOP GENOESE BASIL

Pesto alla genovese, the ranking of the worst brands

BERETTA PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC LONG LIVE MOM BERETTA PESTO LONG LIVE MOM COOP PESTO WITH DOP GENOESE BASIL COOP PESTO WITH DOP GENOVESE BASIL WITHOUT GARLIC CARREFOUR PESTO BARESA (LIDL) GENOVESE PESTO DELIGHTS FROM THE SUN EUROSPIN PESTO ALLA GENOVESE STAR GRANPESTO GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC TIGULLIO STAR GRANPESTO AT THE GENOVESE TIGULLIO ESSELUNGA PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC TOP THE TRAVELER GOURMET PESTO THE VIAGGIATOR GOURMET PESTO GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC WITH DOP GENOVESE BASIL CONAD PESTO TO THE GENOVESE BUITONI PESTO ALLA GENOVESE BUITONI DELICATE PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC NEW RECIPE FIOR FIORE COOP PESTO GENOVESE WITHOUT FIORFIORE GARLIC CONAD PESTO GENOVESE WITH PDO GENOVESE BASIL SAPORI & DINTORNI ESSELUNGA PESTO TOP SELEX PESTO GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC CONAD PESTO ALLA GENOVESE WITHOUT GARLIC GIOVANNI RANA PESTO ALLA GENOVESE GIOVANNI RANA PESTO WITHOUT GARLIC

