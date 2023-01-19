As of January 31, 2023, all players in Power Wash Simulator will have the chance to wash down – for free – Croft Manor from tomb Raider. Yes, it sounds kind of bad, but we better explain it well.

On January 31 comes a Special Pack of tomb Raider a Power Wash Simulator which allows you to wash Croft Manor, which has not received a decent cleaning service for a long time and, best of all, it will be free. You won’t have to pay for this DLC, so you’ll have a good reason to play.

“Creating the TOMB RAIDER Special Pack has been an honor and a fantastic experience” said Dan Checker, Lead Designer at FuturLab. “We can’t wait for players to get to Croft Manor and explore all of its secrets!”

“What Tomb Raider fan hasn’t explored Croft Manor and thought ‘Winston could use a little help around here! I’d love to clean this place up!’?” commented Dallas Dickinson, General Manager of the Tomb Raider Franchise at Crystal Dynamics. “Now, with the help of the Square Enix Collective and FuturLab, it’s not only possible, but immensely satisfying as well.”

The experience of this video game that puts users to clean all kinds of places seems to have found in this new DLC the opportunity for its players to have a new and entertaining experience.

When is PowerWash Simulator coming out on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch?

Well, if you happen to not know this cleaning game because maybe it didn’t come out on the platform you wanted, We tell you that PowerWash Simulator will go on sale on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch from January 31, the same day that Tomb Raider’s Croft Manor DLC arrives.

If you already want to play this title, then take a tour of the PlayStation Store or the eShop, which is where you can find it. If the demand requires it, with a little luck it could come out in physical format, but we do not assure you of anything.

