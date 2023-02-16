Marvel had a series production and films huge for several years. However, while there are titles that expanded and had good reviews, others were not successful and simply implied monetary and prestige losses for the company. Because of this, the production structure will be restructured under the command of Bob Iger.

Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Companyexplained that there will be a “curatorship” in the production of content. He mentioned the following:

“We want quality on the screen, but we have to look at what it costs us.”

Marvel is the company that generates the most content for Disney, but it seems that under Iger’s direction, this could change:

“There is going to be a level of rigor at Marvel and across the company. Numbers matter now, and costs will be delineated and applied.”

However, there are more than confirmed deliveries, while others are already completely out of the question. The secured projects are the second season of Loki and secret invasionboth directed by Samuel L. Jackson. They are expected as Marvel releases for 2023.

In addition to the cancellations, some productions that were already on the way will be slowed down, all in an attempt to regulate Marvel’s expenses in pursuit of quality improvement. Among these projects are the spin-off I miss Hawkeye, ironheart and the spin-off of Wakanda Foreverwhich is unlikely to arrive in 2023.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, commented:

“The pace at which we present Disney+ shows will change.”

Thus it is certain that the programs will be fewer and the releases more spaced.

It seems that Marvel will apply something called a “mass correction”, that it will need to produce fewer, but better programs. Executives believe that this is the way people will stay with Disney, despite the mass production of the other platforms. Projects will be improved.

The next Marvel releases

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania of Marvel will arrive on February 17, 2023. The third season of The Mandalorian on March 1, 2023.

