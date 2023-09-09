Brazil, with a solid 5-1 victory over Bolivia, and Uruguay, which beat Chile in the official debut of the Bielsa era, took control of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cupwhich this Friday closed the dispute for the first date.

For this tie, South America has six direct places for ten selected teams and the seventh placed team will play a playoff against a team from another continent.

Two more tickets at stake than in previous World Cup previews. The first date of the extensive South American qualifying round, which will conclude in mid-September 2025, began on Thursday with the 1-0 victories of Argentina and Colombia over Ecuador and Venezuela, and the goalless draw between Paraguay and Peru.

An overwhelming Brazil showed no mercy towards Bolivia

Interim in the Seleçao until the Italian Carlo Ancelotti ends his contract with Real Madrid in mid-2024, coach Fernando Diniz gave Brazil its first victory on the way to the 2026 World Cup with a comfortable 5-1 win over Bolivia in Belem.

The Fluminense coach brought his idea of ​​’jogo bonito’ to the concentration of the five-time world champion, and found luxury performers to carry out that plan: Rodrygo (24 and 53 minutes), Rapinha (47) and Neymar (61 and 90+ 3).

Furthermore, Brazil found no resistance in a Bolivia lacking ideas, which could have been beaten worse if it weren’t for the timely interventions of goalkeeper Guillermo Vizcarra, who even had the luxury of saving a penalty from Neymar in the first half. Even so, La Verde was able to score against Brazil in the 78th through Víctor Ábrego.



The night in Belém was special for Neymar, one of the new stars of Saudi football (Al-Hilal) who, after the failure in Qatar-2022, had questioned his international continuity.

His goal in the 61st minute served to make him the top scorer for the Brazilian men’s team, reaching 78 goals in 125 games, surpassing King Pelé by one in 92 games played between 1957 and 1971. The record is a balm for Neymar’s turbulent career, plagued by injuries and controversies.

Marcelo Bielsa’s official debut as head of Uruguay could not have been better, and no less than against Chile, the team he put on everyone’s lips in South America when he coached it between 2007 and 2011, taking it to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“Loco” did not hesitate to leave aside the historic celestial scorers, Luis Suárez and Édinson Cavani, and placed all his trust in young figures such as the midfielders Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) and Nicolás de la Cruz (River Plate ), and forward Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) to lead the project to the 2026 World Cup.

And it was precisely their two skilled midfielders who broke La Roja’s goal at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. Three goals of great quality, woven collectively and with first-class precision in the game, a trademark of the Bielsa style.

“The match could have ended with a greater difference in our favor, but also with a smaller difference,” Bielsa said at a press conference. “These matches and all the qualifying matches are very physically costly, very intense, the influence of wear and tear was very clear. That is the same for everyone, it is very difficult in today’s football to look for explanations or excuses because there is not much room for it. The What we are looking for is to achieve results,” he added.

If Uruguay showed an interesting offensive side, which predicts similar results thanks to the “Loco” philosophy, what Chile exhibited is worrying, still protected by the remains of a golden generation, architect of the 2015 Copa América titles and 2016, which does not achieve a replacement.

“Until the first goal we had pressed well. The game was due to turnovers, the three goals come from losses against an opponent with fast forwards. Those mistakes punish you quickly,” lamented, for his part, the La Roja coach. Eduardo Berizzo, former student of Bielsa.

Gary Medel and Charles Aránguiz started against the Celeste, while Arturo Vidal entered in the second half and was in charge of scoring the winning goal in the 74th minute.

Results of the first date of the tie

Paraguay 0-0 Peru

Colombia 1-0 Venezuela

Argentina 1-0 Ecuador

Uruguay 3-1 Chile

Brazil 5-1 Bolivia

Playoff standings

with AFP

