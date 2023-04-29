The brand new Sprint Shootout offers an extra qualification at the GP of Azerbaijan in 2023. Who will take the fastest time?

We have just got used to the format of the sprint race in Formula 1, things are going to be overhauled again. By popular request, we have a completely new format for the Azerbaijan GP in 2023. Free practice 2 and 3 are canceled and instead we have a sprint race. But that does NOT apply to qualifying for Sunday’s race, that was already known yesterday. The sprint race is now more or less a way to add a competitive aspect to what would normally be free practice.

To emphasize that competitive aspect even further, qualifying for the sprint race must also take place. That session has just been completed and of course we have the results for you!

SQ1

Madness of this qualifying session aside, it starts as usual. SQ1 is loose where of course a handful of cars want to get on track as quickly as possible. With three minutes in, the only curious thing is a yellow flag, because Oscar Piastri misses the corner and drives into the run-off area with smoking tires. Fortunately, the Australian can continue unscathed. The first times are set by the mid-engines with Hamilton and Magnussen as the fastest. However, Perez puts them in their place quite quickly and Verstappen, Leclerc and Sainz complete a well-known top 4.

Another yellow flag in sector 1 and again because one of the rookies is looking for a run-off area this year. This time our own Nyck de Vries, whose qualifying yesterday of course ended rather unfortunate. The Williams seem fast with both Albon and Sargeant suddenly in the top 4, but a lot of drivers still have to set a fast lap. With only 30 seconds left on the counter, things still go wrong, where Logan Sargeant taps the wall with his backside. This means that the session is closed prematurely and the provisional result is suddenly final.

That means that Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda, Gasly and De Vries go from the danger zone to the final dropout. It also means an unfortunate end for Sargeant, because the Williams driver in SQ2 is quite a nice performance.

Dropouts: Zhou – Bottas – Tsunoda – Gasly – De Vries

SQ2

After the officials have finished cleaning up Sargeant’s car, SQ2 can start. With another small moment of panic for Aston Martin, where there are problems with the DRS of at least Alonso. That seems to be under control on the track.

You notice that there is less time than with a ‘real’ qualification, because after a few rounds you are already halfway there. It therefore takes about six minutes on the clock before we see fast times from Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton and Russell. The Ferraris sandwich themselves in again in the last five minutes.

In the end, Sargeant is out by definition, but it is also for both Hazen, Piastri and Ocon schluss. Piastri almost manages to get Stroll into the elimination zone, but Stroll takes a seventh fastest time thanks to a tow from Alonso.

Dropouts: Piastri, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen, Sargeant

SQ3

Where SQ1 and SQ2 were therefore mandatory on mediums, it is time for mandatory soft tires for SQ3. That means that Norris immediately finishes in 10th place, because he no longer has soft tires. For the rest, it means that the next six minutes have to be driven hard.

Perez takes the fastest time and Verstappen cannot match him, but Leclerc puts provisional pole with three minutes on the clock. But then! Leclerc wants to fly one more time and instead flies into the wall with no time left on the clock. That gives both Perez and Verstappen the opportunity to make their last lap count. However, the Red Bulls both miss it and finish in second and third place, with a small advantage for Perez. It will therefore start in 2nd place tomorrow with Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Albon, Alonso, Stroll and Norris completing the top 10 in that order.

The top 10 before the start of the Azerbaijan GP sprint race:

Leclerc–Ferrari: 1:41.697 Perez–Red Bull: +0.147 VERSTAPP – Red Bull: +0.290 Russell–Mercedes: +0.555 Sainz–Ferrari: +0.590 Hamilton–Mercedes: +0.805 Albon–Williams: +1,149 Alonso–Aston Martin: +1,313 Stroll–Aston Martin: +1,367 Norris-McLaren: no time

