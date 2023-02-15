The return of European football is already here and part of the Champions League the emotion is latent again in the UEFA Europa League.
UEFA’s addition of a third major club competition, (the Conference League), has added another dimension to the Europa League. The playoff round was first tested last season in the midst of the Conference League’s inauguration, and the new dynamic was lauded by many.
Teams knocked out of the Champions League are still guaranteed a place in the knockout stages of Europe’s second club competition. They are still granted a second chance, but must defeat a Europa League group runners-up to advance.
Here we leave you everything you need to know about the Europa League playoffs that will start this Thursday:
Here are the eight access matches to the round of 16 of the Europa League. The first legs will be played on February 16 and the second legs on February 23:
The Europa League playoffs involve eight seeded teams (group runners-up) facing eight unseeded teams (group third in the UCL) for a place in the round of 16, where the eight group winners await. The seeded teams will play the second leg at home.
The winner will advance. However, if the aggregate score is level after regulation time in the second leg, an additional period of 30 minutes will ensue. The rule has changed since there are no goals away from home. If the match is still tied, it will be decided from the maximum penalty.
|
COUNTRY
|
TV CHANNEL
|
SPAIN
|
MOVISTAR
|
ARGENTINA
|
ESPN
|
MEXICO
|
ESPN
|
USA
|
PARAMOUNT+
|
COLOMBIA
|
ESPN
UEFA’s introduction of a Europa League playoff round coincided with the establishment of the Europa Conference League in 2021.
The start of this competition meant several changes in the Europa League. The number of teams was reduced from 48 to 32, and of course, a playoff round was added to determine who qualifies for the knockout stages.
Teams that were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage would previously have been guaranteed a place in the Europa League round of 16, but that is no longer the case.
