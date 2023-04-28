With typical sunny weather and temperatures of just under 20 degrees, qualifying for the 2023 GP of Azerbaijan will start – a day earlier than usual. This weekend F1 will run a trial with a new format, with only one free practice and qualifying on Friday, followed by a sprint shootout and sprint race on Saturday.

After the rather fiery end to his free practice, Pierre Gasly is one of the first to drive onto the Baku street circuit for qualifying for the 2023 Azerbaijan GP. The Alpine team has smoothly replaced the power unit and is now hoping for a more successful session. After a slip from Zhou in turn 1, the times start to appear on the board.

Q1

Max Verstappen leads the field again, closely followed by Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso. But then, with more than 10 minutes left on the clock, Nyck de Vries puts his AlphaTauri into the wall during his first flying round. A red flag is issued and the cars return to the pit lane while De Vries’ crippled car is towed and the crash barrier repaired.

At 3:25 pm the lights turn green again, but two and a half minutes later just as hard again on red: Pierre Gasly taps the wall in the same corner as De Vries. So the two of them will start at the back – the rest will have to fight for a place in Q2 in the next 7.5 minutes on a track that is getting faster and faster. Carlos Sainz has not even set a time at all.

When the session restarts for the second time and everyone sets new times, Magnussen is called in due to a technical issue – he will also fail Q2. Sixteenth and seventeenth place are for Zhou and Hülkenberg. The top five currently consists of Leclerc, Verstappen, Alonso, Pérez and Russell.

Q2

Q2 is a lot quieter. The two Red Bulls quickly take the lead, followed by Alonso and the two Mercedes. Halfway through the session, the Ferraris go for it and Leclerc settles in the leading group. Tsunoda impressively manages to drive his AlphaTauri into the top ten as well. But as before, times are getting faster and faster and the battle is far from over.

With three minutes left on the clock, Sainz shoots straight ahead and briefly causes a yellow flag. No flying rounds are affected. Albon, who is well tenth at the time, drifts just past the wall as if it were a game. In the last minute a lot of pennies are exchanged; in the end it is Verstappen, Leclerc, Pérez, Alonso and Norris who lead the field. Hamilton is tenth, with Russell four thousandths of a second behind – the young Briton narrowly knocked out of the top ten by Oscar Piastri. In addition to Russell, we also do not see Ocon, Albon, Bottas and Sargeant in Q3.

Q3

Q3 kicks off with a bizarre statistic: an exactly equal lap time for Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. These times will no longer be there by the end of the session, but should they happen, that has only happened once before in F1. This was during the 1997 European GP at Jérez, the race that decided Jacques Villeneuve’s world championship. Then it was even three drivers who finished qualifying with exactly the same time of 1:21.072 – Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher and Heinz-Harald Frentzen.

In the final sprint in Baku it is between Verstappen, Leclerc and Pérez, who exchange pennies in the different sectors. But it is Charles Leclerc who takes pole, followed by Verstappen and Pérez at 0.188 and 0.292 seconds behind. ‘It’s good to be back on top’says the Monegask over the radio with relief.

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP in 2023

Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Fernando Alonso Lando Norris Yuki Tsunoda Lance Stroll Oscar Pistri George Russell Esteban Ocon Alexander Alban Valttery Bottas Logan Sergeant Zhou Guanyu Nico Hulkenberg Kevin Magnussen Pierre Gasley Nick deVries

What time does F1 start in Baku?

Saturday

Sprint Shootout (sprint race qualifying): 10:30 am – 11:14 am

Sprint Race: 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 13:00 am