The last free practice of Red Bull Racing was one of two faces. Max Verstappen’s FP3 went flawlessly. The reigning world champion does his laps and drives the fastest time. Sergio Pérez has a lot of bad luck. He gets cut off on a fast lap and goes out of bounds several times.

Between the end of the third free practice session of the start of qualifying, the F2 runs the sprint race. Some raindrops fall. That just goes to show how changeable the weather can be in Melbourne. It can also rain during qualifying. Let’s see if the weather gods will play a role in qualifying for the Australian GP.

Q1

Due to the chance of rain, the drivers want to set a time in dry conditions as early as possible in the session. That doesn’t work for Logan Sargeant. In his timed lap, he spins into the second to last corner. He knows how to keep his car out of the wall. Pérez also leaves the track, but there are consequences for him.

He ends up in the gravel just like in the third free practice. According to Pérez, this is due to a technical problem with the car that the team needs to rectify. Anyway, his RB19 is taken away with the tow truck causing a red flag. One thing is certain: Sergio Pérez will start last tomorrow.

In the remainder of Q1 it is busy on the track and the differences are small. Alexander Albon and Nico Hülkenberg impress with a seventh and eighth place. Ocon maintains the pace from FP3 and takes fourth place. Also good news for Nyck de Vries. For the first time this season he drags his AlphaTauri to Q2. Those who do not continue are Piastri, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas and therefore Pérez.

Q2

Nyck de Vries unfortunately does not get further than the second part of the qualification. He is 1.2 seconds slower than this weekend’s fastest man, Max Verstappen. Again Albon and Hülkenberg impress. They advance to Q3 at the expense of Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris, Magnussen and thus De Vries.

Q3

After the first fast laps, Verstappen is the fastest and Hamilton and Russell surprise. Hamilton is even just 0.009 seconds slower than Verstappen followed. Alonso and Russell are also close: 0.041 seconds and 0.086 seconds respectively. After that, Verstappen increases the pace considerably and takes half a second off his previous time. Mercedes takes P2 and P3 for Alonso.

Qualifying for the 2023 Australian GP

Max Verstappen George Russell Lewis Hamilton Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Lance Stroll Charles Leclerc Alexander Albon Pierre Gasley Nico Hulkenberg Esteban Ocon Yuki Tsunoda Lando Norris Kevin Magnussen Nick de Vries Oscar Pistri Zhou Guanyu Logan Sergeant Valttery Bottas Sergio Perez

What time does F1 start at Albert Park?

Sunday

Race: 07:00 AM