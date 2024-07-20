Hungarian GP Qualifying Report

The McLaren it confirms itself as the car to beat in this period and completely locks out the front row of the Hungarian GP. In front of everyone in tomorrow’s race will start Landon Norriswho took his second pole position of the season, just a few thousandths ahead of his teammate Oscar Plates. For the British team it is the first one-two in qualifying since 2012.

The second row will be opened by the world championship leader Max Verstappenhe too outwitted by a handful of hundredths (46 thousandths) by the two Woking cars. Fourth place and second row also for the Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. Behind, in the third row, what will instead be the red couple of 2025: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. A disastrous day instead for Sergio Perez And George Russellboth eliminated in Q1.

The words of the top 3

Lando Norris (1st, McLaren): “I am very happy. It was not an easy qualifying. We were always in front, especially in the most important moment. For the team it is a nice one-two. We already have a lot of confidence, we were already happy and confident in the last weekends. Here we knew we could fight for pole and that is what we did. We are improving every weekend. Race in the heat? We are in the best position in any condition. We have two cars in front and we will be able to control the race. As long as we stay where we are, we will be happy. If I don’t win, it will not have been a good day”.

Oscar Piastri (2nd, McLaren): “It’s nice to get a result like this. It’s the first one-two in qualifying for McLaren in a long time. I’m a bit disappointed because when you get two hundredths of a second off pole you think about where you could have done better, but the result is fantastic for the team. Yesterday was a complicated day for me, but we reacted well. Qualifying wasn’t easy, but we finished with two cars in front. My second lap was very good, maybe in some places I could have done better, but I’m happy with the job I did. Fighting with Lando? I’d like to go to the front, but we have one goal: to win the Constructors’ title. So we’ll be smart. If it’s possible, we’ll fight among ourselves for first place.”

Max Verstappen (3rd, Red Bull): “I tried. We were behind all weekend and that was repeated in qualifying. I tried to get as close as possible but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. I would have liked to have had more grip, but I didn’t have it. Anyway, we finished third and very close, I hope that tomorrow the car will be good so that we can follow the McLarens and we’ll see what we can do. I like the competition, but I would like to be ahead. Instead, now we are the ones chasing and we are coming off a difficult period. I won’t back down from the battle, but the situation is complicated. In the last races, McLaren has been strong in the race, more than in qualifying. Tomorrow will be a different day, I hope that helps us.”