by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Hungary Qualifying Results

1st row 1. Landon Norris 1:15.227

McLaren 2. Oscar Plates 1:15.249

McLaren 2nd row 3. Max Verstappen 1:15.273

Red Bull 4. Carlos Sainz 1:15.696

Ferrari 3rd row 5. Lewis Hamilton 1:15.854

Mercedes 6. Charles Leclerc 1:15.905

Ferrari 4th row 7. Fernando Alonso 1:16.043

Aston Martin 8. Lance Stroll 1:16.244

Aston Martin 5th row 9. Daniel Ricciardo 1:16.447

RB 10. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:16.477

RB 6th row 11. Nico Hulkenberg 1:16.317

Haas 12. Valtteri Bottas 1:16.384

Kick Sauber 7th row 13. Alexander Albon 1:16.429

Williams 14. Logan Sargeant 1:16.543

Williams 8th row 15. Kevin Magnussen 1:16.548

Haas 16. Sergio Perez 1:17.886

Red Bull 9th row 17. George Russell 1:17.968

Mercedes 18. Guanyu Zhou 1:18.037

Kick Sauber 10th row 19. Esteban Ocon 1:18.049

Alpine 20. Pierre Gasly 1:18.166

Alpine

F1 Hungary, Qualifying Report

In a race that is expected to be poor in overtaking, the qualifying sessions offer a great show. The sky of the Hungaroring offers unstable weather conditions, with some drops of rain that especially in Q1 mix up the cards but in the end do not make a dent in the leadership McLaren. The Woking team, more than a decade after Interlagos 2012, returns to occupy the front row in qualifying: thanks to the powerful growth of the MCL38 after Miami and the times of Lando Norris and Oscar Plates.

The British driver takes pole, for the third time in his career, with his 1:15.227, just 22 thousandths better than his teammate’s time. Another practically perfect qualifying for Max Verstappenwho maximizes the result but has to bow his head to Norris: the first three are 46 thousandths apart, a testament to how hard-fought tomorrow’s race can be.

There Ferrari he does what he can considering the values ​​on the track and gets the most, beating the Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton sandwiched between Carlos’ SF-24s Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Second row for the Spaniard, who plays for the last set of new tyres after his teammate and beats him by two tenths, in line with the trend of the whole weekend. Out in Q1, however, George Russell: he and Mercedes manage the final minutes badly and go around without taking into account the improvement of the track in the final seconds.

In Q3 also the Aston Martins and the RBs, respectively in the fourth and fifth row. Another disaster in Sergio’s qualifying Perezwho goes too wide to approach turn 8 and ends up skidding into the barrier. Damage to his qualifications (he will start 16th unless the team fits him with new components and then he will be last), damage above all to the RB20 (practically destroyed) and to his future in the team, increasingly at risk.

F1 Hungary, Qualifying Live

You can relive the emotions of the Hungaroring with our live commentary.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow at 3pm for the 13th Grand Prix of the World Championship. McLaren arrives as the favorite, but Norris and Piastri know they can no longer make any mistakes, because the shark Verstappen will be hot on their heels.