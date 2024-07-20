by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Hungary Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. Landon Norris 1:15.227
McLaren
|2. Oscar Plates 1:15.249
McLaren
|2nd row
|3. Max Verstappen 1:15.273
Red Bull
|4. Carlos Sainz 1:15.696
Ferrari
|3rd row
|5. Lewis Hamilton 1:15.854
Mercedes
|6. Charles Leclerc 1:15.905
Ferrari
|4th row
|7. Fernando Alonso 1:16.043
Aston Martin
|8. Lance Stroll 1:16.244
Aston Martin
|5th row
|9. Daniel Ricciardo 1:16.447
RB
|10. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:16.477
RB
|6th row
|11. Nico Hulkenberg 1:16.317
Haas
|12. Valtteri Bottas 1:16.384
Kick Sauber
|7th row
|13. Alexander Albon 1:16.429
Williams
|14. Logan Sargeant 1:16.543
Williams
|8th row
|15. Kevin Magnussen 1:16.548
Haas
|16. Sergio Perez 1:17.886
Red Bull
|9th row
|17. George Russell 1:17.968
Mercedes
|18. Guanyu Zhou 1:18.037
Kick Sauber
|10th row
|19. Esteban Ocon 1:18.049
Alpine
|20. Pierre Gasly 1:18.166
Alpine
F1 Hungary, Qualifying Report
In a race that is expected to be poor in overtaking, the qualifying sessions offer a great show. The sky of the Hungaroring offers unstable weather conditions, with some drops of rain that especially in Q1 mix up the cards but in the end do not make a dent in the leadership McLaren. The Woking team, more than a decade after Interlagos 2012, returns to occupy the front row in qualifying: thanks to the powerful growth of the MCL38 after Miami and the times of Lando Norris and Oscar Plates.
The British driver takes pole, for the third time in his career, with his 1:15.227, just 22 thousandths better than his teammate’s time. Another practically perfect qualifying for Max Verstappenwho maximizes the result but has to bow his head to Norris: the first three are 46 thousandths apart, a testament to how hard-fought tomorrow’s race can be.
There Ferrari he does what he can considering the values on the track and gets the most, beating the Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton sandwiched between Carlos’ SF-24s Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Second row for the Spaniard, who plays for the last set of new tyres after his teammate and beats him by two tenths, in line with the trend of the whole weekend. Out in Q1, however, George Russell: he and Mercedes manage the final minutes badly and go around without taking into account the improvement of the track in the final seconds.
In Q3 also the Aston Martins and the RBs, respectively in the fourth and fifth row. Another disaster in Sergio’s qualifying Perezwho goes too wide to approach turn 8 and ends up skidding into the barrier. Damage to his qualifications (he will start 16th unless the team fits him with new components and then he will be last), damage above all to the RB20 (practically destroyed) and to his future in the team, increasingly at risk.
F1 Hungary, Qualifying Live
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow at 3pm for the 13th Grand Prix of the World Championship. McLaren arrives as the favorite, but Norris and Piastri know they can no longer make any mistakes, because the shark Verstappen will be hot on their heels.
