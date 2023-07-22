Who takes pole position and enjoys the Duyvis Poesta cocktail nuts best tonight?

We can be long or short about it, but the Hungarian Grand Prix is ​​of course all about the return of Daniel Ricciardo. The honey badger was catapulted into the seat at Alpha Tauri by Helmut Marko instead of our own Nyck de Vries. Double Dutch there has always been unparalleled opulence on the F1 grid. And unfortunately, the last chapter of this did not last long.

On the other hand, it gives us something to look forward to. Because yes, how is Daniel going to do now versus Tsunoda. That will give us an indication of how good (or less good) Nyck was. And it will also have an impact on Red Bull’s future choices regarding drivers and Verstappen’s teammate.

There is of course little else to do for profit. Red Bull is going to win again with Verstappen. The main question is who will be second and third. Perez, or maybe one or two Ferraris, McLarens, Astons, Mercs or maybe even an Alpine? We’ll see in qualifying. It is a little bit different than normal: Q1 everyone on hards, Q2 everyone on mediums and Q3 everyone on softs. Whose deed.

Q1

Perez puts in a quick lap pretty early. It will not happen to the Mexican not to make it to Q3 six times. Certainly not in dry conditions. It is comfortably faster than the Alpines. A good sign for SP11 and Red Bull. Tsunoda is 3.5 tenths faster than Ricciardo on his first attempt. So that is not much different from Nyck.

But… there is still time in the track. With seven minutes to go Ricciardo moves into P7. Tsunoda even goes to P4. Would Alpha Tauri really have found something in terms of pace? Or is it just the evolution of the circuit? Bottas is also going like a spear. In the free practice sessions, the updated Alfa also had quite a bit of speed. But P3 is very special for an Alfa this year.

Ferrari, on the other hand, is not going very well. When the clock is already at four minutes, Sainz is P13 and Leclerc is even P16. Not really great for the red car. But Leclerc is suddenly on the road very quickly. Leclerc goes for P3…but Zhou goes for P1! What is this Alfa suddenly doing on this hard rubber?

Norris goes to P2, but loses his time due to track limits. That pushes him back to P13 and thus to problemas. There is again an old-fashioned traffic jam for start finish to start the last rounds at the ideal time. Both Mercs are in the danger zone. Hamilton fights to P7. Russell, on the other hand, does not get further than P18. Toto pounds on the table. The dropouts are Albon, Tsunoda, Russell, Magnussen and Sargeant.

And as you guessed…Ricciardo does it! He is fifteenth and so immediately packs Tsunoda. The difference is only in thousandths, but it makes the difference between a Q3 exit for the Japanese and a Q2 appearance for the Ozzie. So Marko was right. Nyck was mediocre and made Tsunoda look like a hero. But the honey badger is back and can race again. What a guy…

Pos driver Q1 16 Alexander Albon

Williams

01:18.917 17 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

01:18.919 18 George Russell

Mercedes

01:19.027 19 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:19.206 20 Logan Sergeant

Williams

01:19.248

Q2

Perez goes first again, now on the mediums. Ocon and Stroll are at it. Verstappen is about four tenths faster, but his time is taken away because of track limits. The McLarens are also both faster than Perez, but the rest drops out. Zhou can’t replicate Q1’s magic on the mediums so far. He is still sixth, which in itself is still not bad for the Alfa.

Verstappen therefore still has to work for a decent time on the clock. The Dutchman visibly does not drive a perfect lap, but it is enough for P2. That does not apply to Ocon, Ricciardo, Stroll and Gasly, they are out. Leclerc is also in the danger zone. But the Monegasque drives itself free. However, that is at the expense of teammate Sainz. Ferrari is not really doing well.

On the other hand, it’s all very close together. Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas, Piastri and Leclerc are within three tenths of each other. Hulkenberg also delivers another masterpiece with P7 in the Haas F1. And so both Alfas through to Q3… Still interesting this new concept with ‘forced’ compounds.

Pos driver Q2 11 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

01:17.703 12 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:17.841 13 Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

01:18.002 14 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:18.144 15 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

01:18.217

Q3

Perez is once again the first on track. His time is not special. Hulkenberg bites into it but Norris and Alonso are faster. Verstappen goes to P1 as expected. However, the difference is not huge. Certainly not when Hamilton crosses the finish line and only concedes a tenth to Max. The hard tires don’t work for the Merc, but the W14 handles the mediums and softs a lot better.

Leclerc is the first to start his second fast lap. If that goes well, you could say. The Monegask, as we know him, goes for the limit. He is extremely fast on the road. But in the meantime we already see that Max is going even faster than he already went. However, both are not fast in the last sector.

Norris is on green-green, but is 82 thousandths short. Then the last word is still up to Hamilton. It won’t… It can’t… Yes! Just like last year, Mercedes takes pole in Hungary. Then it was with Russell, this year it’s seven-time champion Hamilton doing it. He takes his ninth(!) pole in Budapest. Man man man…The difference is three thousandths.

Will we still get the exciting last half of the season that no one expected? Let’s hope so…

Pos driver Q3 1 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:16.609 2 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:16.612 3 Lando Norris

McLaren

01:16.694 4 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

01:16.905 5 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:16.971 6 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:16.992 7 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:17.034 8 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:17.035 9 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

01:17.045 10 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

01:17.186

This article Qualifying Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Qualifying #Formula #Hungarian #Grand #Prix