Will Liam Lawson immediately go for pole position in qualifying for the Grand Prix of the Netherlands?

And yes, it’s time for the Dutch Grand Prix again. After the sun-drenched editions of the past two years, it’s Dutch summer weather in Zandvoort this year. However, since we are not in the stands this time, we don’t mind at all. Most fans could use some cooling down and the racing usually only gets better for it.

Suddenly there was a fuss yesterday when Ricciardo crashed. He broke a bone in his hand. When the cheerful Ozzie appeared on screen with a sling around his arm, sniggering, the gingerbread was of course not in the air. Would it still Double Dutch be in the Dutch Grand Prix?

However, a spectacular comeback for Nyck de Vries was shot by Helmut Marko. He put Liam Lawson in the car. The Kiwi finally gets the chance to make its F1 debut. The fans probably would have preferred to see Nyck. But, of course, it is always interesting to see how a new young hero does it.

Before the start, the greatest humidity that caused misery in the F2 Sprint seems to be over a bit. But the track is still wet. Anyway: easy game for Max, right?

Q1

Everyone who goes out does so on intermediates. Bottas is the first to top the list. But yes, of course that doesn’t last. Verstappen is going like a spear. In the third free practice the difference with the rest was huge. Anyone who hoped for a dip in form for Red Bull and/or Verstappen after the break to make it ‘exciting’ again will be disappointed for the time being.

In the tricky conditions there is of course enough action for the rest. Albon is fast again in the mixed conditions. At Ferrari there is annoyance. Leclerc is once again not happy with his team on the radio. Sainz almost comes into contact with Piastri. Verstappen is also not completely flawless. He shoots along the track for a moment and then informs his team that there is no grip anywhere.

Ferrari and McLaren are then briefly fast. But times are still tumbling down. It will be another story of the best times at the end of the session. Unless there’s a red flag, of course.

The latter does not happen, but what does happen is that Albon leads another session. He is 26 thousandths faster than Verstappen. Hamilton is shivering at the end of the session and finds his old friend Alonso holding him up. But he goes through to Q2.

That does not apply to Zhou, Ocon, Magnussen, Bottas and Lawson. No surprises in itself, except perhaps for Ocon in a negative sense. It’s obviously a tough start for Lawson in these circumstances. But yes, he cannot immediately distinguish himself as a mega hero.

Pos Driver Q1 16 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:22.067 17 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:22.110 18 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:22.192 19 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:22.260 20 Qualifying Formula 1: Dutch Grand Prix 2023

AlphaTauri

01:23.420

Q2

It’s getting drier and drier now, but the track is far from ready for slicks. Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton are the early leaders. Sainz is thinking of a tire switch, but not yet to slicks but to new inters. The Ferraris are not going great this weekend. In fact, the Ferrari has only been relatively fast on power circuits in recent races. The SF-23 does not shine on winding lanes.

Perez is once again grinding in a place where the RB19 doesn’t belong. But he still goes to P2. The Mexican should also do it of course, but the difference with Max is still huge. A full second…man man man. We haven’t actually seen that since Schumacher drove barrels at Benetton Verstappen, Herbert and Lehto. Then also because he later turned out to have had a slightly different Benetton than the cannon fodder in the team’s second car.

Once again, however, it is Hamilton who has not yet found the right time at the wrong time. However, unlike in Q1, he no longer succeeds at all. Logan Sergeant or all people pushes the Brit out of the top 10. The American is definitely not having a great debut season. But he now makes it two Williams in Q3. That team is secretly ahead and has left Alfa Romeo, Haas F1 and Alpha Tauri behind. Stroll, Gasly, Tsunoda and Hülkenberg join Hamilton on the sidelines.

Pos Driver Q2 11 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:20.121 12 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

01:20.128 13 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:20.151 14 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

01:20.230 15 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

01:20.250

Q3

That’s how you are the hero, that’s how you are the schlemiel. Shortly after making his first Q3 appearance, Sargeant hangs the Williams into the wall. It raises a red flag at the start of the session. Albon then set the best time for Sargeant. Williams must therefore hope for the next mild shower. But the weather is now good enough for slicks, so the others get another chance at pole.

It is now faster by seconds. Russell goes to P1, Leclerc bites his teeth, but Norris goes faster. Then Max arrives. Easy pole probably, right? No! Verstappen goes ‘only’ to P3. The sensation increases when Leclerc once again hangs his Ferrari in the wall in an attempt to get more out of it than it has. Red flag with four minutes on the clock. Norris, Piastri and Verstappen the top 3.

Alonso was also on the road quickly with the renewed Aston, but let it run in circles. Perez is nowhere. Or well, sixth at 1.3 seconds when the red flag falls. But Checo again has a hard time finding his speed on Saturday. Nevertheless: everything is still possible. Provided it stays dry, the track will probably only get better. So de facto we get a Q3 session where ‘that one lap’ counts.

Verstappen owns old-fashioned and is half a beat faster than the rest. Norris is second ahead of Russell. Albon is fourth in the Williams. So three young Brits in the top 4, but P1 belongs to all of us again. Alonso is fifth, Sainz sixth, Perez only seventh, Piastri eighth and the crashed Leclerc and Sargeant ninth and tenth respectively. Another street party tomorrow…

Pos Driver Q3 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

00:00.000 2 Lando Norris

McLaren

00:00.000 3 George Russell

Mercedes

00:00.000 4 Alexander Albon

Williams

00:00.000 5 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

00:00.000 6 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

00:00.000 7 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

00:00.000 8 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

00:00.000 9 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

00:00.000 10 Logan Sergeant

Williams

00:00.000

This article Formula 1 Qualification: 2023 Dutch Grand Prix appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Qualifying #Formula #Dutch #Grand #Prix