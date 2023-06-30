Who will start the race on Sunday from first position? The first qualifier for the Austrian GP is here.

The GP of Austria is a bit like the second home base for Dutch F1 fans. The large orange grandstands seem to be a Zandvoort thing, but Max drives as a Red Bull driver for an Austrian team. So you also have large orange grandstands on the Red Bull Ring. Full of people who can’t behave if the past is decisive, although it turned out this morning that you can still eat a wheat smoothie in the stands.

Qualifying GP Austria

Apart from all that, of course, it is mainly about speaking and performing on the track, not next to it. Leave that to the 20 drivers who will qualify for Sunday’s race this Friday. Those who do not yet understand the concept: tomorrow the quali for the sprint race and the sprint race will follow, but the result of this is completely separate from the real race. The order for that will now be determined in qualifying for the Austrian GP on Friday.

Q1

Q1 starts with the landing of both Hazen on the asphalt of the Red Bull Ring. As always, first without drama. After a few days of being unwell, Perez is still present on the circuit and he immediately sets the best time. He is immediately trumped by Oscar Piastri and then quickly by Max Verstappen. The fastest time is 1:05.910. Lando Norris immediately suffers from something that is often a challenge on the Red Bull Ring: track limits.

With 12 minutes on the clock, there is still a yellow flag because Valtteri Bottas hits backwards in the first corner. Due to a technical problem, the car is stationary on the track and so the race is then flagged with red. Still, the Finn can finish his lap, although the first destination, like the rest of the field, is the pits.

A little break later, all teams are keen to set a fast time, so it’s getting busy on the track. In the meantime it is raining away times, because many drivers fall just outside the track limits. Verstappen has also lost his fastest time as a result. There are now some fast times from Hamilton, Sainz and Leclerc, among others. Still, a ‘clean’ lap by Verstappen remains dominant as he sets a 1:05.116.

Fernando Alonso tries one more fast lap in the last part of Q1, but is thwarted on the final straight by a slow-moving Piastri. That while Norris takes a bloody fast time. Thanks to fast times by Albon and Hulkenberg, it will now be an exciting fight in the elimination zone. The drivers there will stay where they are and that means that Nyck de Vries will not make it to Q2. Just like Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen.

Q2

That the track limits are really merciless is immediately proven in Q2. Verstappen takes the fastest time and the first 1:04, but comes outside the lines. Time gone and so Perez is the number 1. But he was also just outside and has lost his time. For example, the fastest man on the track is currently Lando Norris.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is not happy with the Red Bull Ring and its limits. “These track limits are ridiculous”, it sounds on the radio. Nevertheless, Verstappen takes the fastest time and is therefore too fast for both Sainz and Norris. Alex Albon is a man on a mission and does impressive things with his Williams, but he also goes just outside the lines. Merciless, those white lines. It will be exciting for Perez, because with three minutes on the clock he has lost all his fastest laps.

With one minute left on the clock, the elimination zone becomes even more exciting. Perez just manages to get into second place, BUT THEN! Again track limits and lost time again. P15 for Perez and not through to Q3. Ocon and Piastri also lose times and they are also in the elimination zone. Not a good day for many drivers, but especially for Perez.

Q3

The last ten drivers: can they beat the track limits? Verstappen immediately shows who is boss with a fast time, which only Leclerc comes close to. With about 4 minutes on the clock, everyone is planning one last shot in the pits and only Albon is on the circuit. Slowly but surely he picks up places on the qualifying scoreboard. What can the other drivers do about it?

Verstappen can at least record his fastest time. The Aston Martins take third and fourth place in quick succession, but Norris, Sainz and later Leclerc also set fast times. With Hamilton also included, that is the top 5, with the Astons on 6 and 7 and Hulkenberg, Gasly and Albon on 8, 9 and 10. What everyone expects, but still comes true in qualifying for the Austrian GP: Max Verstappen takes pole!

Result Q3 (full times to follow)

Verstappen (Red Bull) Leclerc (Ferrari) Sainz (Ferrari) Norris (McLaren) Hamilton (Mercedes) Stroll (Aston Martin) Alonso (Aston Martin) Hulkenberg (Haas) Gasly (Alpine) Albon (Williams)

