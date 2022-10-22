Who will take the Texan longhorn by the horns in qualifying for the American Grand Prix?

Bump-the-bump, we’re back at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. After the drivers’ championship was decided in favor of Max Verstappen in the previous race, Red Bull can take the constructors’ title this weekend. It’s not all that exciting. If it doesn’t happen this weekend, it will be one of the next. But hey, it’s another ridiculous success to celebrate.

That will happen in light of the broken budget cap, so other teams will have their reservations about that. Even if it is only a relatively small amount, Zak and co pretend that is the reason Red Bull won last year and is winning this year. Christian Horner, meanwhile, thinks that Zak lives up to his name. Anyway, let’s see who takes pole.

Q1

Soon Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton are one, two and three. At the beginning of the season we could say jokingly that these are the two first drivers from Bulli and Fezza and the second driver from Merrie. But it must be said, Hamilton has recovered well during the year and has secretly surpassed Russell in terms of pace. However, it is Sainz who eventually goes even faster than the trio and takes P1.

Nice for the Spaniard, but not necessarily very relevant in Q1. After all, it’s about the losers. In the danger zone we unfortunately see Ricciardo struggling again for the honey badger. Although he improves briefly to a place above the line, he falls back again. It’s still crazy to see the Australian, who has always done well compared to excellent teammates throughout the rest of his career, struggling with the McLaren.

Besides Ricciardo, the party also ends for the two Hazen and Latifi in Q1. That won’t surprise anyone very much. More surprising, however, is that Ocon does not manage to get into the top fifteen. That is good news for McLaren, which is engaged with Alpine in the battle for P4 in the championship. A shout out is in place for Albon, who moves to P15 in the Williams and is therefore allowed to Q2.

The dropouts: Magnussen – Ricciardo – Ocon – Schumacher – Latifi

Q2

Russell goes to an early fastest time in Q2, but once again it’s Verstappen and the Ferraris that are faster than the silver car. Perez is having some trouble following the pace of leader Verstappen for now. Towards the end of the session, the Astons appear relatively fast. Or at least, faster than they have been earlier this year. Yet Vettel is ultimately the goat. His first time is taken away for track limits and his second attempt isn’t as good as Stroll’s.

However, Alpha Tauri is the only team that is stuck in Q2 with both drivers. Gasly has a problem and is not happy. He is only thirteenth. Tsunoda starts two more places behind his leader. Zhou seems to enter the top-10, but then also gets a penalty for exceeding track limits. With that, Norris is promoted into the top-10. Great guy Bottas is there once again. That is the first time since the Hungarian Grand Prix. So a boost for the Finn. Albon does well again, but misses Q3 by a hair.

The dropouts: Albon – Vettel – Gasly – Zhou – Tsunoda

Q3

Interestingly enough, not all drivers immediately go for a quick lap. Russell first does a lap to get the tires ready. Verstappen clocks the first really sharp time on a used set of softs, but his time is improved by both Ferraris and Hamilton. In terms of pace over a lap, Max will really have to sit down for a while. Perez joins in fifth and Russell in sixth. Alonso is the fastest of the rest.

But then there are the laps that usually make the difference. Verstappen also goes for a slow lap this time. Leclerc moves to P1, with Perez just behind. But then it is Carlos Sainz, fast all weekend, who is finally on the right side of the coin. The Spaniard takes pole!

Verstappen eventually settles into the tiny gap between Leclerc and Perez. Hamilton and Russell are fifth and sixth, ahead of a well-performing Lance Stroll who can start from P7. Norris is doing good business for McLaren by putting his car in front of Alonso and Bottas rounding out the top-10. Red Bull will have to do it again tomorrow on Rees tendon. That will work, right?

F1 qualifying America 2022: The full results

Sainz – Ferrari 1m34.356 (Q3) Leclerc – Ferrari 1m34.421 (Q3) VERSTAKEN – Red Bull 1m34.448 (Q3) Perez – Red Bull 1m34.645 (Q3) Hamilton – Mercedes 1m34,947 (Q3) Russell – Mercedes 1m34,988 (Q3) Stroll – Aston Martin 1m35.598 (Q3) Norris – McLaren 1m35,690 (Q3) Alonso – Alpine 1m35.878 (Q3) Bottas – Alfa Romeo 1m36.319 (Q3) Albon – Williams 1m36.368 (Q2) Vettel – Aston Martin 1m36.398 (Q2) Gasly – Alpha Tauri 1m36.740 (Q2) Zhou – Alfa Romeo 1m36,970 (Q2) Tsunoda – Alpha Tauri 1m37.147 (Q2) Magnussen – Haas F1 1m39.949 (Q1) Ricciardo – McLaren 1m37,046 (Q1) Ocon – Alpine 1m37.068 (Q1) Schumacher – Haas F1 1m37.111 (Q1) Latifi – Williams 1m37,244 (Q1)

