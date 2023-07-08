After a sprint weekend this weekend just another tradition. Who will take pole for the British Grand Prix, on the circuit where F1 once literally started?

Will Red Bull win all races this year? That is the question that imposes itself after another dominant weekend for the team in Austria. Despite Perez’s struggles, things were clear again in the real race. Verstappen supreme, Perez almost second.

The other teams can certainly do nothing against the Red Bulls at race pace. And in doing so, they divide the leftovers each time. Sometimes Mercedes is the second team, sometimes Ferrari or Aston Martin. But none of the three seem to be able to make the necessary step to make it really difficult for Red Bull.

There are now three races on the calendar before the summer break. We start this weekend in England. In two weeks it will then be time for the Grand Prix of Hungary and a week later for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa. Maybe one of the teams can then regroup for a nice second half of the season. But today just another one-two punch for Max and Checo, right?

Q1

With the moisture still in the air and some on the track as well, everyone goes straight for a lap. You never know in England when it will rain again. Obviously it’s still slippery as home hero Lewis Hamilton goes round. LH44 knows how to pull his Mercedes out of the gravel, but that was of course not ideal. Sainz also has to catch his car a few times.

Verstappen then goes to P1 as expected, but the circuit is clearly ‘developing’ every lap. De Vries and Tsunoda are outside at the right time and go to P3 and P4. They then sink slightly again, but then it slowly starts to rain again. The Williamses seem to be the buck. In the free practice sessions they were still sensationally fast, but Albon and Sargeant are now ‘normal’ again in the lower regions of the time list.

Then Magnussen falls silent while trying to drive himself free. The replay suggests it’s a problem with the power unit is for the Dane. There are just over three minutes left on the clock when the race management waves the red flag. Magnussen’s car is stuck on the track. This means that in theory there is still room for one fast lap. As long as it doesn’t rain anymore.

Perez makes it exciting and is again only fourteenth. He therefore runs the risk of the fifth (!) back-to-back failure in the qualifications. The Mexican is already standing at the end of the pit lane. But yes, is that wise? So you really have zero temperature in the tires and a pointlessly idling F1 engine usually doesn’t feel really happy either.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has somehow broken his front wing. In the replay we see that the three-time champion hits the wall of the pit lane in an extremely clumsy way understeer. That is also possible if you are the best driver in the world. Good to know for the rest of us.

Now the question is whether the job is much better. If so, even Verstappen still has to shiver. The lap times in the first part of Q1 were about three seconds higher than in the dry. So a lot is still possible. And it shows.

Perez goes to P1 bruised. Albon goes to P1, Sargeant to P2. Then Bottas to P2. Norris to P1. Stroll to P2. It’s a raffle. Verstappen is pushed back to P10. However, he does improve his time and moves up to P5. But at the end of the story, Perez is the buck. Yes, for the fifth time in a row Perez fails to make it to Q3 in the all-powerful RB19. Alonso just goes through in fifteenth.

Tsunoda, Zhou, De Vries and Magnussen are the other dropouts in Q1. De Vries is therefore behind Tsunoda again, this time the difference is less than half a second. Moderately. Bottas falls out in his lap with technical malheur. This makes him the second with Ferrari power after Magnussen to do this.

And speaking of Ferrari: the drivers of team red are really not that happy with each other anymore. Sainz overtakes Leclerc for his last fast lap. That was clearly not the deal, because Sainz had previously been told to leave Leclerc in the pit. Carlos is not happy about that.

Not for the first time, however, LEC is not impressed by his teammate’s selfishness and cynically says so on the radio. Another interesting first session. With the message on Hulkenberg’s radio that new rain is coming again.

Pos Driver 16 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

17 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

18 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

19 Nick deVries

AlphaTauri

20 Kevin Magnussen

Hare



Q2

Alonso and Stroll go to P1 and P2 and are initially followed by the two Williamses. However, everyone behind it turns out to be faster. With the exception of Bottas, because he will of course no longer be in action. It is striking that Verstappen is not faster than Norris. Piastri is also in good shape with the other McLaren on a provisional P4. So McLaren not only brings back the silver livery of yesteryear, but also some of the performance of yesteryear.

However, once again there is still ‘time in the track’. Alonso goes well, Verstappen goes to P1, Albon takes P4. And then suddenly it’s Piastri on top. However, the crowd really goes wild when LH44 takes the best time, followed by Lando Norris. The British can be a bit chauvinistic sometimes. A bit much even.

When the clock ticks down to 0:00 Verstappen goes back to P1, ahead of the two McLarens. Gasly expresses Hulkenberg’s top-10. Ocon gets in the way of Stroll starting the last fast lap and that costs both a spot in Q3. Sargeant is the fifth dropout next to Bottas. He is unable to live up to Williams’ promise, where the Ferrari-linked Albon can.

Pos Driver 11 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

12 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

13 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

14 Logan Sergeant

Williams

15 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing



Q3

After the first rounds, Verstappen is six tenths faster than everyone else. But this time that also has to do with the fact that he was the only one who went wild on a new set of tires. VER saved a set in Q1. Hamilton is number two, ahead of Piastri and the Ferraris. But the times (behind Verstappen) are very close.

It all comes down to the final rounds. Leclerc goes to P2, Sainz goes to P3, Russell goes to P4, Alonso to P5. And then comes the thrill. Norris goes to P1. Can Verstappen counter? Yes…Max takes pole with over two tenths. Yet. McLaren second and third. It’s the Red Bull for the two McLarens, the two Ferraris and the two Mercs. Albon joins P8, ahead of Alonso and Gasly. Crikey.

So that will be another grid for tomorrow’s race than we have seen so far. But… one thing remains the same. Max wins everything. Race again tomorrow?

Pos Driver 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

2 Lando Norris

McLaren

3 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

5 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

6 George Russell

Mercedes

7 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

8 Alexander Alban

Williams

9 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

10 Pierre Gasley

Alpine



