Four and a half days have been the F1 sessions for bacon and beans. In these test days and training sessions we find out that Nyck de Vries will have a hard time in the AlphaTauri, Max Verstappen’s Red Bull is doing well and Aston Martin should not be underestimated. In qualifying for the 2023 Bahrain GP, ​​we see the cars perform at their peak for the first time.

Q1

After less than five minutes, the red flag is waved. Not because of a serious crash, but because there are parts on the track. At the first start for a lap, Charles Leclerc loses some parts of his Ferrari. Leclerc then locks the brakes at the first corner, after which some carbon fiber comes loose again. Thanks to the red flag, the marshalls can safely remove the pieces from the track. The clock stops here.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 The Q1 action is halted after just a few minutes Charles Leclerc’s first timed lap doesn’t go to plan, with two small pieces of bodywork coming off his car#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/A2RLui0l2X — Formula 1 (@F1) March 4, 2023

When the track is clean again, the cars come out en masse. After the first runs, the top five are within 0.3 seconds of each other. Sainz is fastest ahead of Russell, Leclerc, Alonso and Verstappen. So four teams in the top five. Logan Sargeant sets the same time as Lando Norris, but Norris has set his time earlier. Therefore, Norris is allowed to move on to Q2. Nyck de Vries cannot impress in his first qualification. He finishes nineteenth.

Q2

To save as many new sets of tires as possible, the drivers will run old tires on the first attempt in Q2. Verstappen is showing his muscles at the moment. After the first laps he is the fastest just ahead of teammate Pérez. Lance Stroll, in turn, is referred to the scales. His mechanics have to push him back to the start of the pit lane.

At the end of the second part, all drivers drive another lap, except Verstappen, Pérez and Albon. After that, the differences are minimal. Leclerc is fastest for Verstappen. Alonso is sixth fastest, Stroll continues with his heels over the ditch. Hülkenberg drives his Haas to the seventh fastest time. Norris, Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda and Albon don’t make it.

Q3

The dessert on Saturday: the final session in which the top ten is determined. As more is driven on the track, there is more rubber on the track, which provides more grip. The later you drive your lap, the better the track is. After the first runs, Verstappen is fastest, but the differences are very small. The top seven are within 0.7 seconds of each other.

Leclerc, Alonso, Hülkenberg and the Mercedes drivers call it quits after one fast lap and thus save a set of tires. All other drivers do drive a lap just before the flag drops. Verstappen drives the fastest time. He is followed by Pérez and the Ferrari drivers. Alonso takes P5. We now know that there are four teams that are at the front over one lap: Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Result: Qualification for the Bahrain GP in 2023

Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Fernando Alonso George Russell Lewis Hamilton Lance Stroll Esteban Ocon Nico Hulkenberg Lando Norris Valttery Bottas Zhou Guanyu Yuki Tsunoda Alexander Alban Logan Sergeant Kevin Magnussen Oscar Pistri Nick de Vries Pierre Gasley

What time does F1 start in Bahrain?

Sunday

Race: 4:00 PM