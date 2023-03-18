During the training sessions on Friday and Saturday everything looks like Max Verstappen will take pole position in Saudi Arabia. At the end of each session, the reigning world champion is faster than anyone else. Now we find out whether Verstappen can also live up to this expectation during qualifying for the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP.

Q1

Nyck de Vries will not play in the 3rd free practice. There is a problem with the engine in his AlphaTauri. Fortunately, the team manages to prepare the car in time for qualifying. The Dutch driver. does not start well in qualifying. When braking for the first corner, the rear wheels lock and all grip at the rear is lost. Fortunately, his car remains undamaged.

Nyck de Vries’ Saturday began with sitting out FP3 due to engine problems – it continues with a spin at Turn 1 😩 He continues on, but is yet to set a time#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/O2H9WVRova — Formula 1 (@F1) March 18, 2023

Lando Norris is less fortunate. He cuts the last corner just too sharply and hits the wall. As a result, he damages his car after which he can no longer improve his time. Fernando Alonso makes a mistake after the first two corners. He goes on the gas too enthusiastically, which causes him to purr. He stays off the wall. Logan Sargeant also makes a mistake. He loses the car entering a fast corner and barely manages to keep his Williams out of the wall.

First Fernando… then Logan! Alonso flick-spins back the right way after spinning at Turn 2, while Sargeant juuuust about avoids the wall in the final sector 😱#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/uD2b0Npo6S — Formula 1 (@F1) March 18, 2023

Max Verstappen is immediately the fastest in his first fast lap. His teammate follows at exactly half a second. Norris’ problem causes him to drop out in the first session. In addition, Sargeant, Albon and both get AlphaTauris. Nyck de Vries loses the battle against his teammate. The Dutch driver is 0.3 seconds slower than Tsunoda.

Q2

Max Verstappen aborts his first fast lap because he has a moment. In the second lap he reports an engine problem. There are still eight minutes left on the clock. He calmly brings the car back to the pits. The team tries to save what can be saved, but in vain. Verstappen will start from fifteenth place tomorrow. In addition to Verstappen, Bottas, Magnussen, Zhou and Hülkenberg fall.

A broken drive shaft… 🤯 Max Verstappen’s qualification came to an early end.

He will start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from P15. We’re live now 👉 https://t.co/Vpn7sk2Sdq#ViaplaySportNL #ViaplayF1 pic.twitter.com/hyxepmWalO — Viaplay Sport Netherlands (@viaplaysportnl) March 18, 2023

Q3

In the last part there is an exciting battle for pole position without Verstappen. After the first fast laps, Sergio Pérez is half a second faster than anyone else. Behind him follow Leclerc, Russell and Alonso. At the end of the session, the remaining drivers try one more time. Nobody knows how to take the lap time from Pérez. Leclerc keeps the second fastest time, but is put back 10 places due to an engine part change.

Qualifying for the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

Sergio Perez Fernando Alonso George Russell Carlos Sainz Lance Stroll Esteban Ocon Lewis Hamilton Oscar Pistri Pierre Gasley Nico Hulkenberg Zhou Guanyu Charles Leclerc Kevin Magnussen Valttery Bottas Max Verstappen Yuki Tsunoda Alexander Alban Nick deVries Lando Norris Logan Sergeant

What time does F1 start in Saudi Arabia?

Sunday March 19

Race: 6:00 PM