Max Verstappen took pole position in F1 qualifying of Monaco GP on the trail of Principality of Monte Carlosixth appointment of the 2023 Formula 1 season. On the starting grid the World Champion of Red Bull divides the first row with theAston Martin Of Fernando Alonso. The Dutchman with pole also has the race win in hand, given that in Monaco it is very difficult to pass. Charles Leclerc in his home race he failed to repeat the two poles of 2021 and 2022 by scoring the third time. The pilot of Ferrari but it was penalized and demoted another three places for obstructing Lando Norris under the tunnel while the Englishman was on his lap. The Ferrari driver starts 6th.

Max Verstappen he conquered his first pole position on the streets of the Principality with an amazing time.

Loews hairpin on the Monte Carlo F1 track

The Red Bull driver managed to snatch pole from Fernando Alonso for just under a tenth of a second, over time 1’11″365thanks to a masterful guide by touching i Monte Carlo guardrails.

Alonso still earned a place in first rowfollowed by the home favourite Leclerc and from the Alpine of Or withwho scored a smashing lap to get the better of Carlos Sainz on the other Ferrari. Leclerc moves back three places due to the penalty for obstructing Lando Norris.

Verstappen took pole in qualifying for the 2023 Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton he recovered from the accident in the last free practice and took sixth place with the Mercedes W14 revisedfollowed by the other Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and teammate George Russell.

Leclerc was penalized by three positions after qualifying for the Monaco GP

Monaco GP qualifying was interrupted with the red flag in Q1 for theaccident of Sergio Perez at the Saint Devote braking point. The Mexican, on pole in the last race a You love mestarts in last position.

Pole position F1 Monaco 2023 STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’11.365 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1’11.449 0.084 3 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’11.553 0.188 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1’11.630 0.265 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’11.725 0.360 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’11.471 0.106 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1’11.933 0.568 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’11,964 0.599 9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’12.082 0.717 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’12.254 0.889 11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1’12.395 1,030 12 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’12.428 1.063 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1’12.527 1.162 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’12.623 1,258 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’12.625 1,260 16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1’13.113 1,748 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1’13.270 1,905 18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1’13.279 1,914 19 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’13.523 2.158 20 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’13,850 2,485 The starting grid of the GP Monaco F1 2023

F1 2023 TIMETABLES MONACO GP SKY, NOW and TV8

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 18.00 on TV8)

F1 Gp Monaco 2023 starting grid

