There Red Bull is the new dominatrix of Formula 1 and on the home run of the Red Bull Ring in Austria he took the pole position of the Gp of Stria with Max Verstappen. The leader of the World Championship dominated the qualifications of the eighth round of the 2021 Formula 1 calendar and with the time of 1’03 ″ 841 on the starting grid precedes the rival of the Mercedes-AMG Lewis Hamilton.
Valterri Bottas, who scored the second half, must move back three places due to the penalty that was imposed on him after the spin in the pit lane during the second free practice session. They take advantage of it Lando Norris with McLaren e Sergio Perez with the other Red Bull who occupy the second row of the starting grid of the Styrian GP.
Qualifying GP Styria Austria 2021, how it went
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) so far the Styrian GP weekend in Austria has been the faster in both free practice sessions yesterday and in qualifying, a week after winning the pole in France. Verstappen was also the only driver to achieve a time under the1.4, on his first attempt in Q3 on soft tires.
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG) with the time of 1,04,067 and with a delay of more than 2 tenths on the starting grid of the Red Bull Ring he lined up alongside the Dutchman, taking advantage of the Bottas penalty.
Behind the two duelists for the World Title there are Lando Norris (McLaren) e Sergio Perez (Red Bull). Then it’s the turn of Valterri Bottas that from second place must climb to fifth due to the penalty remitted after theerror in the pit lane during free practice.
And the Ferrari? The two Reds in Austria are very late, with Charles Leclerc in seventh position ad 0.631 from pole and Carlos Sainz jr. even in 12th place ..
F1 Gp Qualifying Styria Austria 2021, STARTING GRID
|
POS
|
#
|
PILOT
|
STABLE
|
ENGINE
|
TIME
|
GAP
|
KM / H
|
1
|
33
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
Honda
|
1,103,841
|
243.492
|
2
|
44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
1,04,067
|
0.226
|
242.633
|
3
|
4
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
1:04,120
|
0.279
|
242.432
|
4
|
11
|
Sergio Perez
|
Red Bull
|
Honda
|
1:04,168
|
0.327
|
242.251
|
5
|
77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
1,04,035
|
0.194
|
242.754
|
6
|
10
|
Pierre Gasly
|
Alpha Tauri
|
Honda
|
1,04,236
|
0.395
|
241.995
|
7
|
16
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
1,04,472
|
0.631
|
241.109
|
8
|
14
|
Fernando Alonso
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
1,04,574
|
0.733
|
240.728
|
9
|
18
|
Lance Stroll
|
Aston Martin
|
Mercedes
|
1:04,708
|
0.867
|
240.229
|
10
|
63
|
George Russell
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
1,04,671
|
0.830
|
240.367
|
11
|
22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
Alpha Tauri
|
Honda
|
1,04,514
|
0.673
|
240.952
|
12
|
55
|
Carlos Sainz Jr.
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
1’04.800
|
0.959
|
239.888
|
13
|
3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
1,104,808
|
0.967
|
239.859
|
14
|
5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
Aston Martin
|
Mercedes
|
1,04,875
|
1,034
|
239.611
|
15
|
99
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Ferrari
|
1’04.913
|
1,072
|
239.471
|
16
|
6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
1.05.175
|
1.334
|
238.508
|
17
|
31
|
Esteban Ocon
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
1,05,217
|
1,376
|
238.355
|
18
|
7
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Ferrari
|
1,05,429
|
1,588
|
237.582
|
19
|
47
|
Mick Schumacher
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
1,06,041
|
2,200
|
235,381
|
20
|
9
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
1’06.192
|
2,351
|
234.844
F1 2021 TIMETABLE GP STIRIA SKY and TV8
15.00 Race: (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 19:30 on TV8)
F1 2021 STYRIA GP TIMETABLE
