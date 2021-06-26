There Red Bull is the new dominatrix of Formula 1 and on the home run of the Red Bull Ring in Austria he took the pole position of the Gp of Stria with Max Verstappen. The leader of the World Championship dominated the qualifications of the eighth round of the 2021 Formula 1 calendar and with the time of 1’03 ″ 841 on the starting grid precedes the rival of the Mercedes-AMG Lewis Hamilton.

Valterri Bottas, who scored the second half, must move back three places due to the penalty that was imposed on him after the spin in the pit lane during the second free practice session. They take advantage of it Lando Norris with McLaren e Sergio Perez with the other Red Bull who occupy the second row of the starting grid of the Styrian GP.

Qualifying GP Styria Austria 2021, how it went

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) so far the Styrian GP weekend in Austria has been the faster in both free practice sessions yesterday and in qualifying, a week after winning the pole in France. Verstappen was also the only driver to achieve a time under the1.4, on his first attempt in Q3 on soft tires.

Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring was the only driver who fell below 1.4

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG) with the time of 1,04,067 and with a delay of more than 2 tenths on the starting grid of the Red Bull Ring he lined up alongside the Dutchman, taking advantage of the Bottas penalty.

Behind the two duelists for the World Title there are Lando Norris (McLaren) e Sergio Perez (Red Bull). Then it’s the turn of Valterri Bottas that from second place must climb to fifth due to the penalty remitted after theerror in the pit lane during free practice.

Hamilton on the starting grid of the Gp di Stria earns a position taking advantage of the penalty to Bottas

And the Ferrari? The two Reds in Austria are very late, with Charles Leclerc in seventh position ad 0.631 from pole and Carlos Sainz jr. even in 12th place ..

F1 Gp Qualifying Styria Austria 2021, STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE ENGINE TIME GAP KM / H 1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1,103,841 243.492 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1,04,067 0.226 242.633 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:04,120 0.279 242.432 4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1:04,168 0.327 242.251 5 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1,04,035 0.194 242.754 6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri Honda 1,04,236 0.395 241.995 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1,04,472 0.631 241.109 8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1,04,574 0.733 240.728 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:04,708 0.867 240.229 10 63 George Russell Williams Mercedes 1,04,671 0.830 240.367 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Honda 1,04,514 0.673 240.952 12 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1’04.800 0.959 239.888 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1,104,808 0.967 239.859 14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1,04,875 1,034 239.611 15 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’04.913 1,072 239.471 16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1.05.175 1.334 238.508 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1,05,217 1,376 238.355 18 7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1,05,429 1,588 237.582 19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1,06,041 2,200 235,381 20 9 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1’06.192 2,351 234.844

F1 2021 TIMETABLE GP STIRIA SKY and TV8

15.00 Race: (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 19:30 on TV8)

F1 2021 STYRIA GP TIMETABLE

Qualifying F1 Gp Styria Austria 2021, the starting grid

👉 F1 2021 drivers and constructors standings

