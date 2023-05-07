Verstappen: ‘P9 not where you want and should be’

Max Verstappen decided not to give up after things didn’t go his way in Q3. “I made that first mistake myself,” he said self-critically via play. ,,After that, it is very disappointing about that red flag, but that can happen on a street circuit. It went very well all weekend and then you are now ninth, which is of course not where you want and should be. I had a moment already in turn 5 and then I went too far to the outside in turn 7/8, where there is little grip.” There are still plenty of opportunities for Verstappen in the race, although it will be difficult with the same car as his on pole position. “We have to work hard to win.”

Nyck de Vries was happy that he finally managed to get through Q1, but of course a fifteenth place on the grid did not lead to jubilation. “I am happy with yesterday’s performance. We were still able to find some extra performance and that’s how we got into Q2. If you keep believing and working long enough, it will come naturally,” said the still scoreless driver of AlphaTauri, who thought there might be one and a half tenths extra in his car.