There is no lack of suspense in the post-qualifying session of the Australian GP, ​​with several leading drivers who have been summoned by the stewards to explain some behaviors deemed suspicious and potentially punishable. The first decision of some significance concerns Red Bull e Sergio Perez. The Mexican, third at the end of Q3 behind the ‘usual’ Leclerc-Verstappen duo, had in fact been investigated by the commissioners for a possible failure to slow down under yellow flags. During Q2 the # 11 found himself passing the stretch of track where he had just arrived alongside George Russell, in his Mercedes. Red Bull’s goal was to show that the Guadalajara native had actually slowed down and he did.

The Race Direction has in fact provided that it was not necessary to take action against Perez. In the official document explaining the decision we read that the stewards have “Listened to the driver of car 11 (Sergio Perez), the team representative and examined the video evidence, the flag display system and the telemetry“. From this cross analysis it appears that Perez “He was alerted by his team via radio at the same time the signals were displayed in that curve. Compared to his previous lap, he lifted his foot 70 meters earlier and braked 50 meters earlier, bringing 14 km / h less speed into the corner.“. As a result of these actions, the Stewards concluded that Perez acted appropriately to the situation and did not impose any sanctions.