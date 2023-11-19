The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the General Administration of Artificial Intelligence and the Rochester University of Technology in Dubai, continues to offer the Security Statistics Diploma to qualify 27 employees from various public administrations and organizational units in the field of data analysis and statistics, and to certify them as data analysts from the global SAS system. Director of the General Department of Human Resources, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, said that Dubai Police, through its advanced strategy and system, believes in the importance of progress in data science and statistics, and is constantly working to qualify its human resources through advanced programs and courses in various specializations, including data science. With partners from various academic bodies and others, to exchange knowledge, science and knowledge in data science and statistics, with the aim of investing this science in supporting the work system. For his part, Director of the University of Rochester Technology in Dubai, Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf, said: “Cooperation between Dubai Police and the University of Rochester Technology in Dubai is an example of cooperation between the government sector and the education sector. The field of security statistics is also essential for planning the future and empowering future generations, as the university, in cooperation with Dubai Police, is building an integrated system that helps accredited students use data to solve the challenges they face at the level of work and community service. What distinguishes the security statistics diploma offered by the university is empowering students in this vital field, by strengthening their analytical skills and preparing them to become internationally accredited analysts and contribute to serving their country.” In turn, the Acting Director of the Missions and Recruitment Department, Major Dr. Hamid Abdullah Murad, explained that the program was designed in a way that ensures the qualification of Dubai Police cadres for the optimal handling and correct investment of data in their sectors, which enables them to create integration between various public departments, through building joint projects based on… Data science. It helps leaders in Dubai Police to accurately formulate security and policing policies for the future, deal with challenges and find solutions, and achieve the goals of the security analysis and forecasting project in Dubai Police.