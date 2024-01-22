By Carlo Platella

The Roar Before the 24 test weekend officially ends with the qualifying session, defining the starting grid for next weekend's 24 hours. In all classes, a great balance emerges on the flying lap, with small gaps and a great mix of manufacturers. Cadillac monopolizes the front row in GTP, followed in quick succession by Porsche, BMW and Acura. Among the GTs, Lexus stands out, second in GTD-Pro and in pole position in GTD.

GTP

Pipo Derani takes the V-LMDh to first position, giving Wehlen Cadillac Racing pole position with the #31 Dallara, which will also be driven in the race by Jack Aitken and Tom Blomqvist. Dirani turned in 1'32''656''', lowering Blomqvist's fastest lap of the 2023 edition by over a second, but above all breaking the 2019 absolute track record of 1'33''655'', held by Oliver Jarvis and Mazda. In reality, all nine chronometric times in GTP were lower than the previous record, a sign of a collective leap forward by all the participants.

The other V-LMDh #1 of Cadillac Racing will start in second position, driven by Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Renger van der Zande #1. Before the chasing houses it is Porschethird on the grid with the official Penske #7 thanks to the time set by Felipe Nasr, ahead of Connor De Philippi on the BMW #7. Third row instead for the two Edited of the WTR Andretti, the best of which is the #5 of Louis Deletraz, who in the race will share the cockpit with Jenson Button, Colton Herta and Jordan Taylor. Finally, no time for the Porsche #5 of the Proton Competition, unable to take part in the qualifying due to an accident in the test sessions.

LMP2

It doesn't stop Ben Keating, which adds a new pole position to its palmares. United Autosport #2 will start from the pole thanks to a time of 1'38''501''', with a crew that will also consist of Ben Hanley, Patricio O'Ward and Nico Pino. It should be noted that Ben Keating will take part in the 24 hours in two classes, also competing in GTP with the JDC Miller Porsche 963. Returning to the LMP2 class, Nick Boulle qualified in second place with the Inter Europol #52, trailing by around 1 tenth. Finally, tenth place is worth mentioning AF Corse #88 with the time of Luis Perez Companc, joined in the race by Lilou Wadoux, Nicklas Nielsen and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

GTD and GTD Pro

Will be the #77 AO Racing Porsche to lead the departing GT platoon. The 911 GT3 R won pole position in the GTD Pro class, with the crew made up of Christensen-Heinrich-Priaulx, the latter setting the best time of 1'44''382''. Second place for Sullivan's Lexus #14, with Jack Hawksworth trailing by just 80 thousandths, flanked by Ben Barnicoat, Mike Conway and Kyle Kirkwood. Third time overall for the GTs, as well as pole position in the GTD class for the other Lexus Sullivan, the #12 of poleman Parker Thompson, Aaron Telitz, Ritomo Miyata and Frankie Montecalvo. Second place in class for the MDK Motorsport Porsche #86 with Bacher-Li-Fjordbach-Voorde.

As for the Italians, Iron Lynx's Lamborghini Huracan #19 is fifth in GTD-Pro with Caldarelli-Mapelli-Pepper-Perera, ahead of Ferrari #62 by Risi Competizione with Pier Guidi-Calado-Serra-Rigon. In GTD, fourth place for the Lamborghini #45 of WTR Andretti, ahead of the Huracan #78 of Forte Racing. A trio of Ferraris only follows, led by the #34 of Conquest Racing in sixth position, ahead of the #47 of Cetliar Racing and the #23 of Triarsi Competizione. On to the following LINK you can consult the complete results of the qualifications. We are now awaiting the publication of the definitive Balance of Performance for the race, after the provisional BoP communicated on the eve of the tests. The departure for the 24 hours is scheduled for 7.40pm Italian time on Saturday 27 January, with live streaming on IMSA TV.