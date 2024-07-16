The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council has successfully qualified more than 100,000 young Emirati leaders in the field of cybersecurity and enhanced creative thinking skills.

This step confirms the Council’s keenness to empower the youth of the Emirates in this vital field, and provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to protect cyberspace, and build a new generation capable of leading one of the most important strategic sectors, which contributes to protecting the nation’s achievements, and shaping a promising future for the digital sector in the UAE, keeping pace with the development witnessed by the country in various sectors and fields.

The UAE youth were qualified in nine strategic sectors, including “health, education, energy, transportation, food, financial services, government services, digital infrastructure and space,” through interactive training and qualification programs that adopt the highest international standards in the field of cybersecurity.

The Cyber ​​Security Council provided awareness programmes that benefited more than 200,000 people, in addition to preparing more than 350 trainers, which contributed to empowering an aware and creative generation of young people capable of leading the future of cyber security.

Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council, Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, said that the youth of the Emirates constitute the core of the sustainable development process in the UAE, the leaders of the future, and the backbone of the development and construction process that the country is witnessing in various fields and sectors.

He added that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, realized early on the importance of qualifying a new generation of youth in various fields, especially in the field of cybersecurity, in light of the rapid developments in the world of technology and the increasing cyber threats to strategic sectors worldwide.

He stressed the Cyber ​​Security Council’s commitment to empowering and qualifying the UAE’s youth by launching initiatives that contribute to establishing a culture of cyber security among young people and enhancing their capabilities to face future challenges in this vital field, noting that the Council continues its efforts to build strategic partnerships with educational institutions and the private sector to provide a stimulating environment for creativity and innovation in the field of cyber security.