In the last game of the South American Qualifiers in front of their fans, Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-0, on Friday night (25th) at the mythical Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires. With this triumph, the brothers remain in the second position of the classification, now with 38 points, four less than the leader Brazil.

# Playoffs ⚽ @Argentina 3 (Nicolás González, Ángel Di María and Lionel Messi) #Venezuela 0 Final of the party at La Bombonera! The cast led by Lionel Scaloni will play the next martes before #Ecuador ¡#VamosArgentina! pic.twitter.com/bhkyepS7Rq — Selection Argentina (@Argentina) March 26, 2022

In addition, the selection of the star Messi reached the 30th unbeaten match. Argentina’s next match in the Qualifiers will be against Ecuador, starting at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time) next Tuesday (29) at the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil.

Messi inspired

With the support of their passionate fans, Argentina easily won the Venezuelan team. The home team’s dominance was translated into goals from the 34th minute of the first half, when Mac Allister found De Paul, who crossed low for Nico González to shore up.

The second came in the 33rd minute of the final stage, when De Paul returned to the role of waiter, this time releasing Di María, who calmly dominated and hit for cover to score a great goal.

But Messi still lacked a goal, who had a good performance, filled with dribbles, sprints and finishes. And he left at 36. Di María advanced on the right and threw it to shirt number 10, who, after killing him in the chest, hit a masque to overcome goalkeeper Fariñez.

Ranking of Uruguay and Ecuador

This round of the Qualifiers was also positive for Uruguay and Ecuador, who sealed the qualification for the Qatar World Cup, joining Brazil and Argentina as the representatives of South America.

The Uruguayans’ vacancy came thanks to a 1-0 triumph over Peru with a goal from Arrascaeta. This result benefited Ecuador (which lost 3-1 to Paraguay in the round), which can no longer be reached by the Peruvians, who occupy the fifth position in the classification.

