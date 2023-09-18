The Bayron Castillo case could have been quite expensive for the Ecuadorian team. The Ecuadorian team has a new headache that could harm it in the standings of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.

The Ecuadorian team ran the risk of being left out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to the poor registration of the Colombian player and the lawsuit filed by the Chilean Federation before Fifa.

Until the last minute, Ecuador was able to have peace of mind due to the Byron Castillo case. Fifa’s decision was to deduct three points for the start of the South American qualifiers heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

Another problem for Ecuador: more points deduction?

In the last hours, it was learned that the qualifying rounds that began this September They could have a ‘rollover’, due to another legal case involving the Ecuadorian team.

According to the information revealed by the South American press, lThe Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) breached an agreement it had with the Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro, who left the bench after playing the World Cup in Qatar.

The coach who took ‘Tri’ to the World Cup is claiming for some pending payments that the FEF owes him, money that was divided into several payments and that the coach still has not received.

Gustavo Alfaro, former coach of Ecuador in the defeat against Senegal.

In the event of non-compliance with the agreement, the Fifa could take action on the matter and give another sanction to the team that began its path to the 2026 World Cup with -3 points in the standings.

Conmebol is aware of Alfaro’s situation with Chile and Fifa’s intervention. The governing body of world football could punish Ecuador with the deduction of three to six points in the current tie, If a conciliation is not reached,

It should be remembered that Ecuador managed to add the three points that were taken from it due to the Byron Castillo case after its victory against Uruguay and is ninth in the tie with zero points.

