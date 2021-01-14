Reinaldo Rueda did not hesitate to leave Chile to help his team out of a difficult moment. This Thursday, he was made official as Colombia’s new coach, replacing Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, who left office in December after a poor campaign.

“Reinaldo Rueda is, as of this date, the new technical director of the Colombian Senior Men’s National Team”announced the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) in a statement.

The 63-year-old Colombian will have to lift a team that has suffered two consecutive wins and started the South American qualifiers very badly towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he is seventh.

His first mission will be to prepare the team for the March duels. He will make his home debut against a Brazilian team that dominates the classification with a perfect score and then he will travel to Paraguayan land to face the Guarani squad that does not know defeat in the competition and is fourth in the table.

On Wednesday, Rueda reached an agreement to leave the position of national coach of Chile, which adds the same points (4) as the tricolor in the World Cup qualifying, and a day later he was confirmed as the new DT of Colombia, who was without a coach since December 1 when Carlos Queiroz he left office after the historic thrashes against Uruguay (0-3) and Ecuador (6-1).

It is not the first time that Rueda has answered the call to get the Colombian team out of trouble. In January 2004 he took the team in a worse situation, adding a single point after four days of the 2006 World Cup qualifier in Germany.

No big stars on the roster fought the playoffs until the last date and left office after missing the World Cup by a single point. In total he directed 43 meetings and had a performance of 53%. By that time, Rueda had as his main credentials his studies in Germany and his work leading the youth teams in Colombia.

Fourteen years later, he returns as a coach with an international profile. After leading the Honduran and Ecuadorian teams to the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, respectively, he arrived at Atlético Nacional in 2015, where he won two Colombian league titles and his most important achievement to date: the 2016 Copa Libertadores.

That same year Rueda reached the runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana in a final marked by the Chapecoense air tragedy.

These achievements led him to the Brazilian giant Flamengo, with whom he added another runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana in 2017.

His time in the Chilean team was less pleasant: he was eliminated from the 2019 Copa América after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Peru in the semifinal and leaves the trans-Andean players out of the qualifying positions to Qatar 2022.

Reinaldo Rueda returns to Colombia. (AFP)

Now you will face a special challenge. After being in the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, and qualifying for the second phase in both tournaments, not attending Qatar 2022 would be a resounding failure for Colombia, whose football also jumped several steps in these 14 years.

Under the command of the Argentine Jose Pekerman the team had its best performances in the World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals and eighths of the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, respectively.

In his second cycle at the head of the national team, meanwhile, Rueda will have stars such as David Ospina (Napoli), Yerry Mina (Everton), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Wilmar Barrios (Zenith), James Rodríguez (Everton), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) and Duván Zapata (Atalanta). In short, a group of players used to competing at the level of the European leagues.

However, the golden generation that gave Colombia its best World Cup campaigns is beginning to show signs of fatigue. Under Queiroz’s baton, the team made a regular appearance at the 2019 Copa América and collapsed in knockout games in November.

After almost a decade under the command of foreigners Queiroz and Pekerman, the selection returns to the Colombian coaches, which have been the majority in the history of coffee football. De Rueda will be the task of fulfilling the World Cup event and the heavy responsibility of renewal.

