Fifty-three days after the Wembley triumph, Roberto Mancini’s European champion Italy returns to the field at the Florence stadium, against Bulgaria, to continue his journey towards the World Cup to be held in Qatar in 2022. There is great waiting for the match, with 9,000 detached tickets and a city, Florence, which yesterday illuminated its main monuments in blue as a tribute to the national team.

Mancini’s 11 will take to the field with mourning on his arm to remember Francesco Morini, historic Juventus stopper of the 70s, who passed away on Tuesday. The national team will wear the traditional blue jersey and a Dutch triad will referee the match. The goal is to secure the fourth success in qualifying, and a win would also equal Spain’s record of consecutive useful results (35).

Training

There are two innovations compared to the Wembley final for Roberto Mancini. The national team coach in fact fielded owners Alessandro Florenzi and Andrea Acerbi in place of Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Giorgio Chiellini, on the occasion of the match against Bulgaria scheduled for tonight at the Franchi stadium in Florence valid for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. , confirmed the eleven who beat England in the European final with Gigio Donnarumma in goal; Leonardo Bonucci and Emerson in defense; Niccolò Barella, Jorginho and Marco Verratti in midfield; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne in attack.

Bulgaria, coached by Petrov, instead lined up a 4-3-3 with Georgiev; Hristov, Antov, Hristov, Nedyalkov; Kostandinov, Vitanov, Yankov; , Iliev and Yomov.

The match

– minute ’61: Italy close to scoring with Chiesa who takes the ball at the edge of the area, passes a defender but shoots at the outgoing goalkeeper who deflects for a corner.

– minute ’59: another opportunity for Italy with Barella who, from inside the penalty area, but a little on the right, pulls out not far from the near post.

– minute ’47: close to doubling the Azzurri with Immobile overtaking the goalkeeper at the exit but from a tight angle, with an empty net, unable to bag the net.

– minute ’43: close to the goal Lorenzo Insigne. After a great control he shoots left from inside the area but is hypnotized by the goalkeeper Georgiev.

– minute ’40: after dominating the game for long stretches, the national team suffers the same score signed by Iliev after a counterattack. Despodov, from the left, starts a cross at mid-height and finds Iliev’s foot, which by first intention puts it in the net by piercing Donnarumma.

– minute ’35: near Italy doubling up with Immobile who takes advantage of a mistake by a Bulgarian defender, steals the ball on the frontline but once he enters the area, from a slightly secluded position, he gets the shot rejected by the team’s goalkeeper guest.

– minute ’25: yellow card to Barella, he was not warned. His companions Bernardeschi and Pellegrini are.

– minute ’24: after Chiesa’s goal the Azzurri continue to grind the game, Bulgaria tries to defend themselves with some trouble.

– minute ’15: Italy in the lead with a goal from the Juventus winger, former Fiorentina, Federico Chiesa, who in front of his former fans punches the Bulgarian goalkeeper with a low shot from the left, crossed, just outside the area after a triangle with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile.

– minute ’11: Mancini’s national team close to scoring with striker Roberto Insigne aiming from the left and overtaking a Bulgarian defender thanks to an involuntary triangle. In front of the goalkeeper, from a tight angle, he puts out.

