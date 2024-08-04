The 2024 Leagues Cup is entering its second phase. After three rounds of group stages, the teams that will qualify for the round of 32 and the tiebreakers are being defined.
Below we share with you which teams are already in the round of the 32 best teams, who they will play against and when.
Austin
Columbus Crew
America
DC United
Portland Timbers
FC Cincinnati
New York City FC
Tigers
Inter Miami
Philadelphia Union
Mazatlan FC
Pachuca
Toronto FC
LA Galaxy
FC Juarez
St. Louis
Toluca
Sporting Kansas City
LAFC
Pumas
Vancouver Whitecaps
On August 4th, the other teams that have qualified for the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup will be decided.
These are the remaining duels:
Atlanta United vs Santos Laguna
Orlando City vs St. Louis
Philadelphia vs Cruz Azul
Pachuca vs Toronto
St. Louis vs FC Juarez
Chivas vs LA Galaxy
Seattle Sounders vs Necaxa
Cincinnati vs New York City
Toluca vs Sporting KC
Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake
Leon vs Colorado
New England vs Nashville
The teams that were eliminated in the first phase were Querétaro, Chicago Fire, Puebla, FC Dallas and New York Red Bulls.
