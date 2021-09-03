Brazil defeated Chile 1-0, on Thursday night (2) at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (Qatar). With the victory, the Brazilian team kept the slack in the lead and 100% success in the competition.

BRAZILIAN VICTORY! With a goal scored by Everton Ribeiro, Brazil fights in Santiago and comes back with three points in the bag! ➕3⃣ 1-0 | #BRAxCHI # Playoffs pic.twitter.com/B8rcUSZ9yk — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) September 3, 2021

Thanks to the non-liberation of some European clubs, players like goalkeeper Weverton and forwards Vinícius Jr. and Gabriel Barbosa secured a spot in the starting lineup. However, with the exception of the goalkeeper of Palmeiras, the chance was little used.

The team led by coach Tite did not have a good game. In the first minutes of the confrontation, the team even gave the impression that it would dominate the actions based on the touch of the ball, but it was just the intention. It didn’t take long for Chile to match the shares. As time went by, the hosts began to put pressure on Brazil, keeping the ball more and giving the Brazilian defense a lot of trouble.

NOTHING PASSES! Weverton CATCHED IT ALL and was instrumental in securing the three points in Santiago. Departure! Lucas Figueiredo/CBF pic.twitter.com/9HC98kL0l9 — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) September 3, 2021

The green and yellow team were left with the counterattacks. And that’s how he had a great opportunity to open the scoreboard in the first half, but the chance went into space, along with the ball kicked by an unrecognizable Neymar. In apparent bad physical shape, the Brazilian shirt 10 missed almost everything he tried and, along with Lucas Paquetá’s excessive individuality, good opportunities from Tite’s team came to nothing.

Everton Ribeiro entered the second half and, if he wasn’t brilliant, scored the winning goal by taking advantage of the rebound given by the opposing goalkeeper after a shot by Neymar. The Brazilian advantage cooled the home team’s momentum, which could no longer control the game. The match was free, with more spaces to attack from both sides. However, the teams got tired, the clear chances of goal were rare and football gave way to arguments and bickering between the teams until the final whistle.

Images from a 90-minute fight that won three points in Chile! Here is Brazil! Lucas Figueiredo/CBF pic.twitter.com/naXozCU4GS — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) September 3, 2021

With the result, Brazil reaches 21 points in seven games and is a little closer to the 2022 World Cup (Qatar). Chile, on the other hand, is parked in the six points, in seventh place, outside the classification zone. The next commitment of the Brazilian team is against Argentina, in a delayed match of the sixth round, next Sunday (5), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), in São Paulo.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach